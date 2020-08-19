Pawn shop clerk fires shotgun at robber holding pistol

Fayette County deputies are searching for a man who robbed a north Fayette County pawn shop on Aug. 18, making off with jewelry and firearms.

Sheriff Barry Babb said deputies at 10:55 a.m. were dispatched to the G and L Pawn Shop at Kenwood Road and Ga. Highway 85 for a robbery in progress call.

Deputies were told that a man entered the store and asked about CDs, and was told the business did not handle those items. The man then pulled a handgun from a bag and demanded, and was given, items in the display case, which included guns and firearms, said Babb.

At that point, the employee pulled a shotgun and fired at the man, though it was not believed the man was struck, Babb said.

The man exited the store and entered the wood line to the north. Deputies searched the area, but the man was not located, Babb added.

The man was described as a black male, 5’11” in height and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue, long-sleeve button-down shirt and dark pants, with an Ace bandage on his right wrist and a headwrap, said Babb.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.