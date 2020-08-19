Hired party dancer gets mugged; 1 man arrested

A Jonesboro man was charged with robbery following an Aug. 16 incident at a home on Briarlake Court where a woman was subsequently robbed of the money she made as a dancer during a party attended by 50-100 people.

Rodney A. Black, Jr., 24, was charged with robbery, according to Fayette County Jail records.

Sheriff Barry Babb said deputies at 10 p.m. responded to the residence off Ga. Highway 279 after receiving a call to 911 by the victim, an Alabama woman who said she had been robbed of money she received for dancing at the party.

The woman told deputies she attempted to leave at the end of the party when a domestic incident occurred between her and two males, one of whom was Rodney Black, said Babb.

Babb said the victim reported that she left the residence on-foot, heading down the street, and was followed by the two men. The woman went to a nearby residence and walked onto the back deck, beating on the door for assistance.

Prior to the homeowner responding, the woman said the two men entered the deck and grabbed her purse and a bag by force, then left, Babb said.

At that point the homeowner came to the door and the victim called 911, Babb added.

Deputies arriving at the scene of the party determined that the domestic dispute between the victim and the two men was over the money she was paid at the party, also noting that the woman was wearing an exotic dancer outfit, said Babb.

Black was at the scene and was arrested, Babb said, adding that the second man had left the house by the time deputies arrived. Investigators are working to determine the identity of the second man.

The victim’s belongings were not found at the residence, Babb added.

Babb noted that the resident at the home said there were 50-100 attending the party.

At the scene, 35-year-old Theran L. Shields, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was cited for keeping a disorderly house, according to Fayette County Jail records.