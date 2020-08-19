Covid outbreak seems under control at Fayette long-term care facilities

Cases of Covid-19 among residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Fayette County continued to show no new increases in the Aug. 18 report by Ga. Department of Community Health (DCH).

DCH since the initial days of the pandemic has tracked facilities statewide with one or more cases among residents and staff and the number of resident deaths and recoveries.

The Aug. 18 report showed a running tally of eight Fayette County facilities with a total of 86 residents testing positive since the pandemic began, along with 19 resident deaths, 44 staff testing positive and 30 residents having recovered.

Covid-19 cases in long-term care facilities across Georgia in the Aug. 18 report showed the virus in 622 facilities. Of those, there were 11,949 residents testing positive, 2,024 resident deaths, 6,012 staff testing positive and 7,449 residents recovered.

As of Aug. 18, and across all population demographics, Georgia has seen 241,677 confirmed Covid-19-positive cases and 4,794 deaths.

Statewide, resident deaths in long-term care facilities now accounts for approximately 42.2 percent of all confirmed deaths from Covid-19, down from 42.9 percent on Aug. 14, 45.2 percent on July 28 percent and down from 46.2 percent on July 21.

The DCH data pertaining to Fayette County for Aug. 18, and reflecting numbers since the pandemic began, showed:

– Southland Health and Rehabilitation in Peachtree City has 102 residents, with 20 residents testing positive, three resident deaths, 13 staff testing positive and 17 residents recovered.

– Arbor Terrace in Peachtree City has 56 residents, with three residents testing positive, five staff testing positive and two residents recovered.

– Ashley Glen Senior Living and Memory Care in Peachtree City has 58 residents, with three residents and three staff testing positive, and two residents recovered.

– Azalea Estates of Fayetteville has 75 residents and one staff testing positive.

– Condor Health Lafayette in Fayetteville has 107 residents, with 48 residents testing positive, 11 resident deaths and 11 staff testing positive.

– Gardens of Fayetteville (from the Aug. 4 report; not listed in the Aug. 14 report) has 29 residents, with four residents testing positive, two resident deaths and one resident recovered.

– Heartis Fayetteville has 91 residents, with 11 residents testing positive, three resident deaths, 10 staff testing positive and seven residents recovered.

– Hope Center Memory Care in Fayetteville has 62 residents, with two staff testing positive.