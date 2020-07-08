Manny the Mailbox Ornament benefits Real Life Center, Fayette County Humane Society

It’s Christmas in July!

Richard and Sheila Bearden, the owners of Manny the Mailbox, are aware that their unique mailbox puts a smile on the faces of those who drive by and see it. Located at the corner of North Peachtree Parkway and Walt Banks Road, Manny has been bringing joy to the Peachtree City community since 2015. It is frequently observed to be dressed up in a costume that will cause a grin to surface for those waiting at the four-way-stop and many people look forward to seeing what theme Manny will be sharing with the community next.

This year, in the face of a very difficult time for many of our neighbors, Richard and Sheila have found another way to not only share joy but hope as well, through the beloved Manny. They have designed a Christmas Ornament for 2020 featuring Manny the Mailbox and are donating 100% of all the sales to the Real Life Center and the Fayette County Humane Society. The Real Life Center is a local nonprofit serving families and individuals through their modified drive-thru Food Pantry as well as through financial assistance with rent and utilities. They work to create stability in the midst of crisis and use a holistic approach over a one year period that incorporates innovative programs designed to be a catalyst for long term change. The Fayette County Human Society serves to find permanent loving homes for all of their rescued animals through adoption and offers spay/neuter assistance to those who qualify.

The ornaments, which are in limited supply, are 24K gold plated over brass and can be purchased for $20 each at One Magnolia Lane at Kedron Village Shopping Center, Mina’s Hallmark Shop located at 100 N Peachtree Parkway, and City Hall. As all expenses for the production of the ornaments are covered by Manny’s “parents,” 100% of each ornament purchased will be donated to the nonprofits, thus making an impact right here in our community and improving the lives of our neighbors who are enduring difficulties due to COVID-19. The ornaments will be on sale until supplies run out and it is anticipated they will sell quickly.

Sheila shares why they have chosen to give this gift to the community, “With all the sadness going on, we need a reason to smile. Since Manny has become such an icon in Peachtree City, we wanted to give back to the community by supporting our local charities. That is what it is all about…helping others.”