Reigning Victory Dance Academy presents production LIVE online August 1

Reigning Victory Dance Academy presents their first-ever dance film production, “Messengers” A ballet story about angels, premiering live on August 1, 2020, at 5:00 pm ET.

Due to Covid-19, we have had to do dance differently. So different that we decided to film the production in a feature-film conceptual style. Students learned choreography through online digital learning platforms for three months. This particular film production is one they are very proud of. This production was a work in progress when we first presented in 2014. This year characters have been fully developed and there are more biblical references as it relates to angels.

This film production will premier live on Zoom webinar for patrons to watch all around the world. Tickets can be purchased through Order tickets online for Reigning Victory Dance Studio for $12 per household. A digital download will be available after the premier for $25. Sponsorships are available, and commercial spots will run, as well as virtual ads.

A digital download will be available after the premier for $25. Sponsorships are available, and commercial spots will run, as well as virtual ads. Our Media Kit is available here: Advertise With Us. Reigning Victory Dance Academy is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization fiscally sponsored by Harden Brighter Future Initiative, Inc.

“We are excited to present this wonderful opportunity to our students and the community,” said Felecia Thomas, Artistic Director of Reigning Victory Dance Academy. “Dance is a great outlet for meaningful artistic expression for all ages and we are happy to have the support of so many who want to see these young people thrive.” To find out more please visit www.reigningvictory.com

About Reigning Victory Dance Academy

Reigning Victory Dance Academy provides dance and performing arts education to youth by offering comprehensive dance educational programs, master classes, workshops, performances, and outreach. We strive to provide a solid performing arts foundation, specifically in the area of dance education. We also seek to expand the individual talents and interests in the arts collectively, based on our community’s continued interest in dance and movement art. Emphasis is placed on educating the artist fully in mind, body, and spirit within a supportive and nurturing environment.