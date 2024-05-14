Top students for Fayette’s Class of 2024 named

Fayette County Public Schools will soon celebrate graduation, and the Class of 2024 valedictorians and salutatorians for the five county high schools will be at the head of the class on May 24.

Fayette County High’s valedictorian is Emily Balsam. Balsam will attend Georgia Tech and major in biomedical engineering. The salutatorian is Nadia Karim. Karim will attend Georgia Tech and major in chemistry.

McIntosh’s valedictorian is Useong Chang. Chang will attend Washington University in St. Louis. The salutatorian is Nitish Sudhakar. Sudhakar will attend Georgia Tech and major in biomedical engineering.

Sandy Creek’s valedictorian is Alex Stallworth. Stallworth will attend Georgia Tech and major in aerospace engineering. The salutatorian is Kaitlyn Rounsavall. Rounsavall will attend Mercer University and major in nursing.

Starr’s Mill’s valedictorian is Rush Maples. Maples will attend Georgia Tech and major in applied physics. The salutatorian is Katie Rausch. Rausch will attend the US Naval Academy and major in nuclear engineering.

Whitewater’s valedictorian is Jessica Gorski. Gorski will attend the University of Georgia and major in accounting. The salutatorian is Braeden Hale. Hale will attend Princeton University and major in engineering.