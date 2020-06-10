Fayette long-term care numbers: 17 residents, 17 staff test positive for Covid-19

Long-term care facilities in Fayette County have experienced an increase in the number of residents and staff testing positive for Covid-19. The June 9 update by the Ga. Department of Community Health (DCH) also showed no new resident deaths in Fayette facilities and three resident recoveries.

DCH tracks facilities statewide with one or more cases among residents and staff and the number of resident deaths.

The June 9 update showed seven Fayette County facilities with a total of 17 residents testing positive, four resident deaths, 17 staff testing positive and three residents recovered.

With Covid-19 now in 427 long-term care facilities statewide, the June 9 report showed 6,188 residents testing positive, 1,107 resident deaths and 2,695 staff testing positive for the virus.

As of June 9, and across all population demographics, Georgia has seen 53,249 confirmed Covid-19-positive cases and 2,285 deaths.

Statewide, resident deaths in long-term care facilities account for approximately 48.4 percent of all confirmed deaths from Covid-19.

As of late May, 42 percent of all Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. have occurred in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, according to freopp.org

AARP.org said that number is potentially higher given that more than a dozen states are not publicly sharing new cases or deaths.

The DCH data pertaining to Fayette County for June 9 shows:

• Southland Health and Rehabilitation in Peachtree City has 108 residents, with nine residents testing positive, five staff testing positive and one resident recovered.

• Arbor Terrace in Peachtree City has 56 residents, with one resident testing positive and two staff testing positive.

• Ashley Glen Senior Living and Memory Care in Peachtree City has 54 residents, with three residents and two staff testing positive, and two residents recovered.

• Condor Health Lafayette in Fayetteville has 127 residents, with one staff testing positive.

• Gardens of Fayetteville has 30 residents, with two residents testing positive, two resident deaths and five staff testing positive.

• Heartis Fayetteville has 92 residents, with two residents testing positive, two resident deaths and two staff testing positive.

• Hope Center Memory Care in Fayetteville has 65 residents, with one staff testing positive.