Board of Education studying applicants to be Superintendent Barrow’s replacement

Members of the Fayette County Board of Education on June 8 were presented with the applications for those interested in becoming the school system’s next superintendent. Board members are currently examining the applicant packets to determine those who should be interviewed.

Chairman Scott Hollowell noted that the job search closed in late May, with the Ga. School Boards Association on June 8 providing school board members with applications for the position in executive session.

“We are in process of doing our due diligence on the application packets,” Hollowell said, adding that board members are working expeditiously on the packets which are 25 pages each.

The number of applicants for the position was not divulged.

Hollowell said plans include doing an initial round of interviews, and perhaps a second round.

Pertaining to the selection, Hollowell previously said, “All meetings conducted during the search process, by the board, will follow the legally established Board of Education meeting requirements. Please note that much of the search process (e.g., application review, interview selection, actual interviews, etc.) for the superintendent search candidates will be conducted in Executive Session. The Board of Education will release updated information to the public, as required by law, as the search process moves forward.”

Superintendent Jody Barrow announced his retirement in February, but postponed that retirement in May at the request of the school board given the issues surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.