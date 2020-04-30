Elderly required to shelter in place through June 12

Gov. Kemp ends shelter in place for most; extends state of emergency into June; says will protect ‘lives and livelihoods’; sets guidance for businesses —

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in an address April 30 extended his public health state of emergency through June 12 to ramp up testing and contact tracing for people infected with the coronavirus.

In addition Kemp ordered elderly and medically fragile Georgians to continue staying at home for another month and a half. All other citizens are released from the shelter-in-place order after April 30, but are encouraged to continue staying at home if possible and to maintain social distancing.

“Businesses across the Peach State must continue to operate with strict social distancing and sanitation rules to keep customers and employees safe through May 13,” Kemp said.

Kemp is requiring long-term care facilities “to utilize enhanced infection control protocols, ensure safer living conditions, and protect residents and staff from coronavirus exposure.”

