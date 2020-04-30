James R. “Jim” Litty, 90, of Peachtree City passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020. Born on March 10, 1930 in Salem, OH, Jim was the son of the late Herman and Viola Litty. He graduated from Salem High School, where he met the love of his life, Serafina “Sara” Marie Cocca. Jim and Sara were married on December 24, 1949, celebrating 66 years of marriage.

Jim and Sara owned and operated Litty’s Pastries in Dover and New Philadelphia for 25 years. He was an active member of Dover St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dover, OH. In 1987, Jim and Sara moved to Peachtree City, where they owned and operated Blanchard’s Bakery in Mableton for 15 years.

As a community leader, Jim served as president of many organizations including Union Country Club, St. Joseph Parish Council, Rambler Booster Club, Saints Booster Club, Lifetime member of the Dover Jaycee’s and Kiwanis. He also served in the United States Army post, World War II and was honorably discharged. He enjoyed playing cards with his wife, family, and friends. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed many athletic endeavors.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sara and son, Robert. He will be lovingly missed by his family, including daughter, Sheryl (Kevin) Johnston; son, Steven (Teresa) Litty; daughter, Viola (Mark) Martinelli; daughter, Karen Litty (Tracy Aldrich); son, David Litty (Jeff Nelson); son, William (Jessica) Litty; grandchildren, Brian, Lori, Rhiannon, Drew, Anthony, Matthew, Sara, Sean, Rachael, Hannah, Hazel, and Judah; and great-grandchildren, Brennan, Eli, Parker, Frances, Charlotte, and Baker.

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, funeral arrangements are pending. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 101 Walt Banks Rd, Peachtree City, GA 30269 in memory of James R. Litty.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City — www.mowells.com