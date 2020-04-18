April 18 pandemic report: Fayette cases at 135, map shows ‘hot spots’

<b>Close-up of DPH map showing Census tracts within counties of relative numbers of active Covid-19 infections by shade of red. In Fayette the geographic areas with the most cases are mostly in northern Fayette, while in Coweta the "hottest" areas are mostly in the southern and eastern sections of the county. Graphic/Ga. Dept. of Public Health.</b>
Georgia tallies 17,669 cases, 3,420 hospitalizations, 19.36% of all cases; 475 new cases, 96 newly hospitalized — 

Here’s the Covid-19 pandemic report from the Georgia Department of Public Health for midday, April 18.

Total test-confirmed cases statewide: 17,669, which is 475 more than the previous day’s total of 17,194, an increase of 2.7%. Only 2 of Georgia’s 159 counties are not reporting any coronavirus cases: Glascock and Taliaferro.

Statewide deaths: 673, an increase of 23 fatalities over the previous day’s total of 650, which is 3.5% higher than the report one day earlier.

State Covid-19 death rate: 3.81% of all confirmed cases reported, still under 4 deaths for every 100 confirmed cases.

Fayette County: Confirmed infections  —  135 cases (2 more than the previous day’s 133 or 1.5%) with 5 deaths (no breakout of how many in hospital). Deaths: 3 males, ages 79, 83, and 73, all with underlying conditions; 2 females, age 77 with underlying condition, and age 85 with unknown underlying conditions. Fayette’s confirmed case rate: 119 cases per 100,000 persons. #27 in DPH ranking of most coronavirus cases.

Coweta County: Confirmed infections  — 156 (7 more than previous day’s 149 or 4.6% more) with 3 deaths (no breakout of how many in hospital). Coweta’s confirmed case rate: 104.2 cases per 100,000 persons. #24 in DPH ranking of most coronavirus cases.

Hospitalized: 3,420 in hospital beds statewide, which is 19.36% of the total confirmed cases to date, compared to 3,324 in hospitals one day earlier, an increase of 96 newly hospitalized patients (increase of 2.8% over the previous day) across the state of Georgia. No breakdown by county provided.

Total coronavirus tests: 74,208 by private and state labs, which represents 2,524 (3.5%) more tests than the 71,684 tests in the previous day. Note: State labs ran 4,853 tests, while commercial labs ran 69,355.

Total positive tests:  17,669 confirmations so far with all testing from both commercial and state labs, a positive confirmation rate of 23.6% of the total tests administered. Roughly 1 out of every 4 tests administered comes back with a positive reading on the presence of coronavirus, meaning 3 out of 4 persons tested had no sign of the coronavirus.

Covid-19 in neighboring counties

Fulton —  2,054 cases, 74 deaths; Clayton — 505 cases, 17 deaths; Henry — 353 cases, 7 deaths; Coweta — 156 cases, 3 deaths; Fayette — 135 cases, 5 deaths; Spalding — 126 cases, 7 deaths.

Here’s what the raw numbers of new hospital patients across the state of Georgia and the corresponding rates of hospitalization increase day over day look like:

• March 26 — 79 new patients, 20% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 27 — 93 new patients, 19.9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 28 — 51 new patients, 9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 29 — 49 new patients, 7.9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 30 — 41 new patients, 6.1% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 31 — 111 new patients, 15.7% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 1 — 134 new patients, 16.3% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 2 — 104 new patients, 10.9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 3 — 102 new patients, 9.6% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 4 — 81 new patients, 6.9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 5 — 44 new patients, 3.5% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 6 — 48 new patients, 3.8% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 7 — 442 new patients, 33.1% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 8 — 206 new patients, 11.6% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 9 — 179 new patients, 9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 10 — 192 new patients, 8.8% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 11 — 128 new patients, 5.4% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 12 — 26 new patients, 1% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 13 — 81 new patients, 3.29% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 14 — 183 new patients, 7% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 15 — 153 new patients, 5.5% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 16 — 118 new patients, 4% increase over previous day’s report

• April 17 — 284 new patients, 9.3% increase over previous day’s report

• April 18 — 96 new patients, 2.8% increase over previous 24-hour period

Confirmed cases by age group: Age 0-17 — 1%; age 18-59 — 61%; age 60+ — 34%; age unknown — 4%

Confirmed cases by sex: Female — 54%;  male — 44%; unknown — 2%

Below is the daily progression of reported Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Fayette County:

March 9 — 1 case, no deaths

March 13 — 5 cases, no deaths

March 17 — 5 cases, no deaths

March 19 — 9 cases, no deaths

March 20 — 9 cases, 1 death (male, 83, other medical conditions)

March 22 — 9 cases, 1 death

March 23 — 10 cases, 1 death

March 24 — 12 cases, 1 death.

March 25 — 12 cases, 1 death

March 26 — 14 cases, 2 deaths (no new details provided)

March 27 — 19 cases, 2 deaths

March 28 — 25 cases, 2 deaths

March 29 — 26 cases, 3 deaths (male, 83; male, 79; female, 77; all with underlying medical conditions)

March 30 — 32 cases, 3 deaths

March 31 — 44 cases, 4 deaths (female, 51, NO underlying medical condition)

April 1 — 48 cases, 4 deaths

April 2 — 52 cases, 4 deaths

April 3 — 58 cases, 4 deaths

April 4 — 62 cases, 4 deaths

April 5 — 67 cases, 4 deaths

April 6 — 74 cases, 4 deaths

April 7 — 79 cases, 4 deaths

April 8 — 85 cases, 4 deaths

April 9 — 89 cases, 3 deaths (one fewer than reported earlier, no explanation given by DPH, though likely a reclassification of cause of death of one person)

April 10 — 92 cases, 4 deaths (subtraction yesterday and addition today unexplained by DPH)

April 11 — 94 cases (#26 in state), 4 deaths

April 12 — 99 cases (#26 in state), 4 deaths

April 13 —105 cases (#26 in state), 5 deaths

April 14 — 112 cases, (#27 in state), 5 deaths

April 15 — 120 cases (#26 in state), 5 deaths

April 16 — 123 cases (#26 in state), 5 deaths

April 17 — 133 cases (#27 in state), 5 deaths

April 18 — 135 cases (#27 in state) with 5 deaths 

 

  1. I too along with CitizenAl would like to thank Cal for this daily reporting for our state and local area. One question I have is within the area total positive testing and the confirmation rate (23.6%). If all the frontline health workers and first-responders, etc. are getting routinely tested say on a weekly basis (cautionary reasons) and they’re presumed to be non-symptomatic, wouldn’t that confirmation rate (1:4) be slightly amiss? Meaning, the rate of positive pickups is actually a bit higher if compared to only the symptomatic and/or sick patients that are being tested.