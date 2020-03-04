21-acre rezoning request, 4-story Residence Inn hotel on planning agenda

The March 9 meeting of the Peachtree City Planning Commission will include a public hearing on a proposal to rezone 21 acres at Ga. Highway 54 and Carriage Lane from residential to mixed-use.

Situated off Hwy. 54 between Carriage Lane and Robinson Road, and short distance from where the proposed new Booth Middle School would be located, the rezoning request pertains to a 21-acre site consisting of several parcels and currently zoned under three residential categories.

The proposal would have the properties rezoned to LUC (limited use commercial) for a mixed-use project.

Also on the agenda will be the conceptual site plan for a Marriot Residence Inn on World Drive, located off North Peachtree Parkway near Ga. Highway 74 North and across from the Kedron Village Shopping Center.

The hotel project first surfaced in 2014, and was rezoned in January 2015 for a 62,000 sq. ft. hotel situated on 6.5 acres at the end of World Drive. The 4-story hotel would include 126 rooms.

A third item on the agenda includes the look of the exterior (known as elevations) for a medical office building on Lexington Circle off Hwy. 54 near the Bruster’s Ice Cream store.