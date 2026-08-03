Coweta Announces Property Tax Increase and Public Hearings

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners announces today its intention to increase property taxes in 2026. The General Maintenance and Operations millage rate will increase 0.255 mills to 4.011 mills, or 6.8% over the rollback rate of 3.756 mills. However, the General Maintenance and Operations millage rate of 4.011 mills is a 16.7% decrease from the prior year millage rate of 4.817, therefore reducing property taxes depending on the assessed value of each property. The proposed Special Service District millage rates are as follows compared to 2025:

Special Service District (SSD) 2025 Rate 2026 Rate Change Countywide 911 0.321 0.353 0.032 Countywide EMS 0.402 0.411 0.009 Countywide Parks & Rec 0.397 0.414 0.017 Fire District* 2.500 2.500 0.000 Fire Bond* 0.189 0.183 (0.006) SSD Total 3.809 3.861 0.052 General M&O 4.817 4.011 (0.806) Total 8.626 7.872 (0.754)

* Not applicable to Chattahoochee Hills, Newnan, and Palmetto

The proposed fiscal year 2027 budget that will be presented to the Coweta County Board of Commissioners on August 25, 2026 for approval requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate. Therefore, before the Coweta County Board of Commissions may set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase which will be held on: • August 11, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

• August 25, 2026 at 7:30 a.m.

• August 25, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

All three (3) public hearings will take place in the Commission Chambers, 37 Perry Street, Newnan, Georgia. The millage rate adoption is scheduled to take place on August 25, 2026, at 6:00pm.

The millage rates proposed by the Coweta County Board of Commissioners do not include other levies set by governing authorities for municipalities and the school system.

Important Background

Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.

When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessment occurred. The 2026 rollback millage rate based on such reassessments is 4.755 mills. In 2026, the rollback rate calculation also incorporates five (5) months of Floating Local Option Sales Tax (FLOST) collections totaling $10.9 million, which reduces the rollback rate another 0.999 mills to 3.756. For tax year 2027, a full twelve (12) months of FLOST will be used to offset property taxes.