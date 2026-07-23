When the Bones Are Good

Some of the most exciting work begins before there’s much to see.

On Friday, I stood on a sprawling piece of property about an hour south of Atlanta and looked at what could become a real destination.

There’s already a working restaurant and a rodeo arena that was built two years ago. Beyond that, acres of land that still hold more vision than reality.

The owner can see the whole thing in his head.

Now JHD has been trusted to help make it real.

This is a different kind of opportunity. We’re not stepping into something finished and being asked to improve it. We’re being asked to help shape the identity, the experience, and the reason that people will come back.

My confidence in the project is grounded in experience.

Years ago, JHD helped a rural winery grow into a destination. We helped create recurring events and gave people a reason to make the drive. I saw what can happen when a place with good bones is given the right attention.

And this new opportunity came through the community, not through a cold pitch. That matters to me. A lot of the work that has shaped JHD over the years has come through relationships.

Someone sees what we helped build somewhere else and begins to imagine what might be possible for them.

Katie and the kids came with me on the site visit because we were heading to the lake afterward. While I walked the property, they waited in the car. There was nothing there for them to experience yet.

I looked back and saw my family, sitting at the edge of a place that may one day be full of people, activity, and life. That stayed with me. All the potential is real. None of it is finished.

Potential ran underneath everything, actually.

JHD’s quarter closed leaner and more disciplined, and I’m proud of that. Discipline can feel like restriction when you only look at what you’re giving up. It feels different when you see what it’s making possible.

The clearest sign of that progress showed up in what I didn’t have to carry. For 25 years, I was the capacity. Now, I’ve built it.

That is the shift from being the operator to becoming the builder. It doesn’t happen in one big moment. It happens through repetition, and making the not-so-shiny choices.

This week’s Thought Lab at The Nexus gave language to it so clearly: consistency over intensity.

The work that changes a business is the work no one notices at first. It’s showing up again, letting someone else lead, and resisting the urge to take everything back.

That eventually becomes trust, and I’m so glad The Nexus has become one of the places where that kind of potential gets tended.

At Roundtable, I spent time with someone navigating fast growth in their business. Growth can be exciting, but it can also pull you away from solid ground before you realize it.

The Nexus may also be moving into a space many times larger than where we are now. Our current lease is up at the end of the year, and the new space could include artist studios, a podcast studio, and a shared kitchen for local food entrepreneurs.

I want it.

I can picture what it could become.

But at some point, vision has to become a lease, a plan, and a working model.

I want this, but you have to make it real.

That is true for the restaurant-and-rodeo venue. It’s true for the next version of The Nexus. It’s true for almost anything worth building.

Even my relationship with AI.

This week, I sat in a certified AI course as a student while The Nexus prepares to host a paid working series for people learning many of the same tools.

I’m glad to share what I know.

I’m also convinced that everyone working with AI is still a student, because it changes faster than any of us can master it.

The moment you think you have fully figured out the tool is probably the moment you have started falling behind.

Staying a student is not insecurity.

It is the strategy.

That may be the real thread running through this season of my life.

A new client with acres of possibility. A more disciplined business. A community space that may soon become something much larger.

None of it is finished, and all of it is real.

The work is simply to keep showing up and pulling it, quietly, into being.