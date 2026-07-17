Ask Margar-etiquette about Fresh Produce at Potlucks

Dear Margar-etiquette,

I attend quite a few potlucks and gatherings where everyone brings a dish to share. I have to admit, I’m often hesitant to eat fresh fruits and vegetables that have been prepared in someone else’s home because I don’t know how carefully they’ve been washed. With foodborne illnesses seeming to make the news so often, how should we handle these concerns? And when I’m the host, is there an appropriate way to encourage guests to take extra care when preparing fresh foods?

Cautiously Curious

Dear Cautiously Curious,

Food safety has become a much bigger topic of conversation in recent years, and many people are paying closer attention to where their food comes from and how it’s prepared.

The reality is that every household has its own routines and standards. Some people carefully wash every piece of produce as soon as they bring it home. Others rinse it just before serving, and some simply prepare food the way they were taught. Different doesn’t always mean careless. It often reflects different habits, experiences, or levels of awareness. That’s why etiquette asks us to balance caution with courtesy.

When someone brings a dish to share, they’re usually offering more than food. They are offering their time, generosity, and hospitality. Unless you have reason to believe otherwise, it’s best not to assume they were careless in preparing it.

If you have concerns about eating raw fruits or vegetables prepared by others, it’s perfectly acceptable to quietly choose something else. There’s no need to explain your decision or question how the food was prepared. A gracious guest makes personal choices without making others feel self-conscious.

As a host, however, you have an opportunity to set the tone. Rather than singling out fresh produce, consider including a simple note with your invitation, such as, “Thank you for bringing a dish to share. Please remember to follow safe food-handling practices so we can all enjoy a healthy meal together.” It’s a gentle reminder that applies to everyone without putting anyone on the spot.

You can also support food safety by doing your part. Keep cold foods chilled until serving time, provide serving utensils for each dish to prevent cross-contamination, and refrigerate leftovers promptly. These thoughtful touches communicate that you’re looking after your guests’ well-being.

Etiquette doesn’t ask us to ignore legitimate concerns. It asks us to handle them with thoughtfulness and respect. We can recognize that different homes have different standards as we make choices that feel right for us. In the end, sharing a meal is about more than what’s on the table. It’s about preserving the relationships gathered around it.

Where manners meet real life,

Margar-etiquette