The Last Day

There are many last days in one’s life, but often, we must look back at them to realize just how meaningful they were at the time. I’m curious, Dear Reader, if any of the following bring back bittersweet memories for you.

The Neighborhood Sandbox.

As I drove past the sandbox just down from our neighborhood, I smiled at the sight of a mom placing her twins in the sand for the first time. I smiled at the memories of the many years our two granddaughters entertained themselves playing with trucks, bulldozers, Barbie’s, dinosaurs, and rocks in our backyard sandbox that I started building when they were born. Sadly, there was a last day for playing in the sandbox. Many years ago, without knowing, they said goodbye to it, and when they did, a part of their precious childhood fell away.

First Day of Big School.

For some, this is the week parents will walk their kindergarteners to the classrooms for the very first time. It will likely be an emotional milestone for children and parents alike. After meeting the teachers, parents will walk away assured their Little One will be well taken care of. Spending all day playing in the sandbox will be replaced by 180 days of learning 1, 2, 3’s and A, B, C’s. The parents may not realize it, but as they drive away, another part of their Little One’s precious childhood has gently fallen away.

First Day of Middle School.

When the kids are dropped off on the first day of middle school, there will still be some tears shed, but mostly by parents. After all, kids who cry being dropped off at school aren’t cool – or so they say. Instead, most have an awkward self-assurance that is both exciting and downright frightening. As they walk through the doors for the very first time, they know something feels different but don’t have a clue as to what, but I do. Passing through the doors of middle school for the first time, another part of their precious childhood has fallen away.

First Day of High School.

Arriving by bus or car, a few parents shed tears as they wave goodbye to their no longer Little Ones. It’s been a long summer to finally reach this day, and the welcome break until school lets out is long overdue. Still, as they watch their child disappear through the doors, high school marks yet another layer of their childhood falling away.

First Day of College.

Tears stream down the faces of both parents and the now young adult. They know that this day changes everything. Just two short months ago, teenagers were being told what to do and had to follow their parents’ rules. Now they don’t. Trust me. Though they will never admit it, as they watch their parents drive away, they are terrified. That feeling of fear is one of the remaining pieces of their childhood falling away.

My First Day of School.

Today is my first day of school. For the third year, I will be spending 180 days down the kindergarten hallway with amazing teachers and about 90 wide-eyed Littles – a unique opportunity I don’t take lightly. I still remember my own kindergarten teacher’s name (Mrs. Sims), lying down on a beach towel taking afternoon naps, the fun we had a recess, and the love of learning new things.

As I walk down the hallway to my classroom for the very first day, my memories of being in kindergarten haven’t yet fallen away. I can only hope to pass on the same love of learning that Mrs. Sims gave me so long ago with the 18 or so Littles waiting for me just on the other side of the classroom door. I take a deep breath and walk in with a smile. This is going to be the best year ever!