Mahaffey Linkous All Smiles Award Celebrates Students Who Make Their Schools Better Through Kindness

For more than a decade, Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics has recognized students who make their schools brighter places—not because of perfect grades or athletic achievements, but because of the way they treat others.

The Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics All Smiles Award honors elementary and middle school students throughout Fayette, Coweta and Pike counties who consistently demonstrate kindness, integrity, encouragement and compassion. Each recipient is selected by teachers, counselors and school administrators who see those qualities firsthand throughout the school year.

Each student receives an All Smiles Award certificate, a commemorative yard sign and an Amazon gift card. Participating schools also receive a monetary gift from Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics in appreciation of their partnership in recognizing outstanding student character.

“Every year we are reminded that some of the biggest differences are made through small acts of kindness,” said Dr. Mike Mahaffey. Dr. Linkous agreed, “These students are leaders by example. They encourage classmates, show compassion, work hard and help create positive school environments. We are honored to recognize them.”

This year’s recipients came from dozens of schools across three counties. While every student’s story is unique, two winners shared what receiving the award meant to them.

A Heart for Others

When eighth-grader Eli Moor heard his name announced as Central Christian School’s All Smiles Award recipient, he was genuinely surprised.

“I was sitting there with my friends waiting to see who won,” Eli said. “Then they called my name, and I was surprised. When I went back, all my friends were like, ‘Wow, I was not expecting that.’”

His mother, Brooke, said the entire family was caught off guard as well.

“We had no idea,” she said. “We were surprised and excited and super proud of him.”

For Brooke, however, the award perfectly described the young man Eli has always been.

“He has a heart for people,” she said. “He’s always been respectful, and he’s always looking out for other people and how they feel. He’s always looking up jokes and making people laugh. His teachers always say he’s such a delight to have in class.”

Eli believes making people smile helps build lasting friendships.

“It gives you more friends and people you feel comfortable around and can talk to when you need them,” he said.

As a student at Central Christian School, he also sees kindness as an important part of living out his faith.

“I think it lines up pretty well with what God’s Word has to say about it,” Eli said. “Making people smile helps share God’s light.”

One Smile Can Change Someone’s Day

Fifth-grade winner Silas Thomas from Kedron Elementary School also remembers being surprised when his name was called.

“I thought I might have a chance because I had won the Best Smile award in my class,” Silas said. “But I was still super shocked.”

His mother wasn’t surprised by the recognition—only that it had been kept a secret.

“Even as a little baby, people would stop and talk to him because he was always smiling,” she said. “He’s always had that cheerful personality.”

Silas says helping others is one of the things that makes him happiest.

“When I help someone, or I see someone else help someone, that makes me smile because they could have really needed the help,” he said.

Asked what advice he would give other students, his answer was simple.

“Smile, because it might make other people smile,” Silas said. “It could just make the world a better place.”

His mother, who teaches kindergarten at Kedron Elementary, said that outlook has simply always been part of who he is.

“We’re generally a pretty happy family,” she said, “but he really has always had this very bubbly personality that people have always been drawn to.”

This year’s All Smiles Awards were presented at schools across the region, including:

Coweta County

Arbor Springs Elementary School

Canongate Elementary School

Newnan Crossing Elementary School

Poplar Road Elementary School

Thomas Crossroads Elementary School

Welch Elementary School

White Oak Elementary School

Willis Road Elementary School

Arnall Middle School

Blake Bass Middle School

East Coweta Middle School

Lee Middle School

Fayette County

Braelinn Elementary School

Cleveland Elementary School

Crabapple Lane Elementary School

Fayetteville Elementary School

Huddleston Elementary School

Inman Elementary School

Kedron Elementary School

North Fayette Elementary School

Oak Grove Elementary School

Peachtree City Elementary School

Peeples Elementary School

Robert J. Burch Elementary School

Sara Harp Minter Elementary School

Spring Hill Elementary School

Bennett’s Mill Middle School

Flat Rock Middle School

J.C. Booth Middle School

Rising Starr Middle School

Whitewater Middle School

Pike County

Pike County Elementary School

Pike County Middle School

Private and Charter Schools

Central Christian School

Coweta Charter Academy

Crosspointe Christian Academy

Crossroads Christian School

Harps Crossing Christian Academy

Landmark Christian School

Liberty Tech Charter School

St. Paul Lutheran School

The Bedford School

The Campus

Trinity Christian School

The All Smiles Award reflects Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics’ longstanding commitment to investing in the communities it serves by recognizing students whose everyday actions make classrooms, hallways and schools better places for everyone.

For more information about the All Smiles Award or Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics, visit www.peachtreecitybraces.com.

About Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics

Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics has proudly served families throughout Fayette, Coweta and the surrounding communities for decades. The practice is dedicated to creating healthy, confident smiles while giving back through programs that encourage kindness, leadership and service.