Mahaffey Linkous All Smiles Award Celebrates Students Who Make Their Schools Better Through Kindness

For more than a decade, Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics has recognized students who make their schools brighter places—not because of perfect grades or athletic achievements, but because of the way they treat others.
The Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics All Smiles Award honors elementary and middle school students throughout Fayette, Coweta and Pike counties who consistently demonstrate kindness, integrity, encouragement and compassion. Each recipient is selected by teachers, counselors and school administrators who see those qualities firsthand throughout the school year.
Each student receives an All Smiles Award certificate, a commemorative yard sign and an Amazon gift card. Participating schools also receive a monetary gift from Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics in appreciation of their partnership in recognizing outstanding student character.
“Every year we are reminded that some of the biggest differences are made through small acts of kindness,” said Dr. Mike Mahaffey. Dr. Linkous agreed, “These students are leaders by example. They encourage classmates, show compassion, work hard and help create positive school environments. We are honored to recognize them.”
This year’s recipients came from dozens of schools across three counties. While every student’s story is unique, two winners shared what receiving the award meant to them.
A Heart for Others
When eighth-grader Eli Moor heard his name announced as Central Christian School’s All Smiles Award recipient, he was genuinely surprised.
“I was sitting there with my friends waiting to see who won,” Eli said. “Then they called my name, and I was surprised. When I went back, all my friends were like, ‘Wow, I was not expecting that.’”
His mother, Brooke, said the entire family was caught off guard as well.
“We had no idea,” she said. “We were surprised and excited and super proud of him.”
For Brooke, however, the award perfectly described the young man Eli has always been.
“He has a heart for people,” she said. “He’s always been respectful, and he’s always looking out for other people and how they feel. He’s always looking up jokes and making people laugh. His teachers always say he’s such a delight to have in class.”
Eli believes making people smile helps build lasting friendships.
“It gives you more friends and people you feel comfortable around and can talk to when you need them,” he said.
As a student at Central Christian School, he also sees kindness as an important part of living out his faith.
“I think it lines up pretty well with what God’s Word has to say about it,” Eli said. “Making people smile helps share God’s light.”
One Smile Can Change Someone’s Day
Fifth-grade winner Silas Thomas from Kedron Elementary School also remembers being surprised when his name was called.
“I thought I might have a chance because I had won the Best Smile award in my class,” Silas said. “But I was still super shocked.”
His mother wasn’t surprised by the recognition—only that it had been kept a secret.
“Even as a little baby, people would stop and talk to him because he was always smiling,” she said. “He’s always had that cheerful personality.”
Silas says helping others is one of the things that makes him happiest.
“When I help someone, or I see someone else help someone, that makes me smile because they could have really needed the help,” he said.
Asked what advice he would give other students, his answer was simple.
“Smile, because it might make other people smile,” Silas said. “It could just make the world a better place.”
His mother, who teaches kindergarten at Kedron Elementary, said that outlook has simply always been part of who he is.
“We’re generally a pretty happy family,” she said, “but he really has always had this very bubbly personality that people have always been drawn to.”
This year’s All Smiles Awards were presented at schools across the region, including:
Coweta County
- Arbor Springs Elementary School
- Canongate Elementary School
- Newnan Crossing Elementary School
- Poplar Road Elementary School
- Thomas Crossroads Elementary School
- Welch Elementary School
- White Oak Elementary School
- Willis Road Elementary School
- Arnall Middle School
- Blake Bass Middle School
- East Coweta Middle School
- Lee Middle School
Fayette County
- Braelinn Elementary School
- Cleveland Elementary School
- Crabapple Lane Elementary School
- Fayetteville Elementary School
- Huddleston Elementary School
- Inman Elementary School
- Kedron Elementary School
- North Fayette Elementary School
- Oak Grove Elementary School
- Peachtree City Elementary School
- Peeples Elementary School
- Robert J. Burch Elementary School
- Sara Harp Minter Elementary School
- Spring Hill Elementary School
- Bennett’s Mill Middle School
- Flat Rock Middle School
- J.C. Booth Middle School
- Rising Starr Middle School
- Whitewater Middle School
Pike County
- Pike County Elementary School
- Pike County Middle School
Private and Charter Schools
- Central Christian School
- Coweta Charter Academy
- Crosspointe Christian Academy
- Crossroads Christian School
- Harps Crossing Christian Academy
- Landmark Christian School
- Liberty Tech Charter School
- St. Paul Lutheran School
- The Bedford School
- The Campus
- Trinity Christian School
The All Smiles Award reflects Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics’ longstanding commitment to investing in the communities it serves by recognizing students whose everyday actions make classrooms, hallways and schools better places for everyone.
For more information about the All Smiles Award or Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics, visit www.peachtreecitybraces.com.
About Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics
Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics has proudly served families throughout Fayette, Coweta and the surrounding communities for decades. The practice is dedicated to creating healthy, confident smiles while giving back through programs that encourage kindness, leadership and service.
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