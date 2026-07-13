Letter to the Editor : THE INK OF 1825 AND THE HIGH-VOLTAGE GRID

To the Editor,

In my previous letter, I noted that the historic Hopeful Primitive Baptist Church was established in 1825 on what was then the American frontier. That specific year carries a heavy, cyclical irony for Fayette County. It invites us to look together at how systems form, and how easily local landscapes are bartered away under the guise of an inevitable future.

Inside that church, you will find that volunteers still preserve original leather-bound record books dating back to its founding year. The pages contain the community’s early history, meticulously written out by hand in quill and ink. But while those pioneers were settling into the Fayette clay—that same year—another ink line was being drawn that would fundamentally alter the region forever.

In February of 1825, Chief William McIntosh sat at a table at Indian Springs. Operating under the conviction that expansion was a runaway train too massive to resist, he signed a treaty ceding millions of acres of communal Muscogee land—including the very dirt beneath our feet in Fayette County. He treated the natural landscape as a commodity to be traded for short-term gain and a promise of “progress.”

His people recognized this as an irreversible betrayal of their resources. But while they could enforce tribal law against McIntosh himself, they could not erase the ink on the contract. Once the land was surrendered to a larger, unyielding system, the long-term consequences became permanent. The ancient oaks and pines were cleared, the original inhabitants were eventually exiled to Oklahoma, and the local ecology was fundamentally transformed.

Two hundred years later, we are watching the exact same dynamic play out in the exact same clay.

Once again, outside developers have walked into our county with massive infrastructure demands, operating on a corporate timeline they claim cannot be paused or altered. And once again, our local resources are treated as an open ledger. When a data center’s immense electricity demand dictates that high-voltage transmission lines must cut right through private backyards and snake past the sacred grounds of that 1825 church, the system’s justification remains identical: a delay to the grand timeline of progress is simply unacceptable.

The natural response to this pattern is to ask what we are actually supposed to do about it. My goal is not to solve this massive corporate Rubik’s cube overnight, but simply to place it clearly in front of you. These infrastructure builds take years to fully complete, meaning the window to act is still open. The answer is not a single, grand political fix, but a commitment to constant, unyielding vigilance moving forward—refusing to grant the small, quiet concessions that slowly pave our rural roads into industrial corridors.

The ink has changed from a white quill to a fiber-optic cable, but the mechanics of the takeover remain exactly the same.

Respectfully submitted,

Wes Ables

Peachtree City, GA