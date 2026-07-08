Newnan Theatre Company Opens 49th Season with You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Three Generations. Two Casts. One Show.

Newnan Theatre Company opens its 49th season on July 9 with You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, the award-winning musical based on Charles M. Schulz’s iconic Peanuts comic strip.

The show follows Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Sally, and Schroeder through a series of songs and vignettes inspired by the everyday joys and frustrations of childhood.

This production features two complete casts performing throughout the run. The Xennial Cast is made up of Generation X and Millennial performers, while the Zennial Cast features Millennials and Generation Z performers. Ranging in age from 19 to 58, the casts have rehearsed together while developing their own interpretations of the familiar characters.

“One of the things I love most about community theatre is that there’s a place for everyone,” said Emily Kimbell, Executive Director of Newnan Theatre Company. “No matter your age, background, or experiences, you can walk into the rehearsal room, tell a story together, and become part of something bigger than yourself. That’s exactly what this production celebrates.”

That sense of community has extended beyond the audience to the rehearsal room itself, where performers from different generations have spent weeks working alongside one another.

“Having recently moved to the area, being part of Newnan Theatre Company has been such a wonderful way to find a sense of community,” said cast member Annabel Court. “The cast and crew have been incredibly welcoming, and it’s been so exciting to be back on stage. Double casting has made the experience even more special because I’ve had the chance to connect with even more people and learn from my counterpart throughout the process.”

The double-cast format has also created a few unexpected connections. Real-life father and son Jeff and Josh Brandon each take on the role of Charlie Brown in different casts, giving audiences two distinct interpretations of the character.

The Xennial Cast includes Shane Maroney as Snoopy, Eric Thomas as Schroeder, Cara Davies as Lucy, and Newnan Theatre Company newcomers Erin Moye as Sally and Jonny May as Linus.

The Zennial Cast features Harrison Ford as Linus, Peyton Booth as Schroeder, and Newnan Theatre Company newcomers Gia DeCarlo as Sally, Annabel Court as Lucy, and Adrian Delgado as Snoopy.

Directed by Heather May, the production features music direction by Tammy Kimbell and choreography by Celeste Boullion.

Performances run July 9-12 and July 16-19. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Both are new curtain times for Newnan Theatre Company.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and $15 for children. Thursday evening performances are discounted to $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.

Tickets are available at newnantheatre.org or by calling the box office at (770) 683-6282.