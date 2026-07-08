Land Rover South Atlanta Champions Community and Style as Presenting Sponsor of July’s Night Market

A golf-inspired VIP lounge and a renewed commitment to local arts education headline Land Rover South Atlanta’s return to Drake Field

Night Market returns to Drake Field in Peachtree City on July 10th, and Land Rover South Atlanta is back as Presenting Sponsor this time bringing a fresh take on VIP hospitality alongside its continued support for the arts in the community.

At the center of the evening is the Land Rover South Atlanta VIP Experience, a golf-inspired luxury lounge where guests can relax, connect, and enjoy curated food and beverages in a sophisticated setting; a spot to slow down, catch up with neighbors, and take in the evening in style.

The partnership carries a deeper purpose, too. Through its sponsorship, Land Rover South Atlanta continues to support Virtuoso Music & Art, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to making high-quality music and art education accessible to children regardless of income. Proceeds from Night Market help Virtuoso further its mission of nurturing creativity, connection, and opportunity through the arts.

For Land Rover South Atlanta, showing up at Night Market is about more than presence, it’s about investing in the people and causes that make the community what it is, while giving guests a genuinely elevated way to experience the festival.

Night Market continues to grow as one of Peachtree City’s most anticipated gatherings, drawing thousands of guests for an evening of live music, local vendors, food, and family-friendly fun. With Land Rover South Atlanta’s VIP lounge anchoring the July event and its support for Virtuoso Music & Art, carrying forward this summer’s Night Market promises both a good time and a meaningful one.

For more information about Night Market, visit www.nightmarketllc.com.

Event Details

Location: Drake Field, 155 Willow Bend Rd. Peachtree City, GA

Date: July 10, 2026

Time: 5:00p to 10:00p