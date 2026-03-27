Georgia Exploreum Partners with McIntosh High School STEM Program for Student‑Designed Exhibit Challenge 

Team members from Georgia Exploreum, a grassroots STEAM education initiative and 501(c)(3) nonprofit, recently visited McIntosh High School to watch freshmen in the school’s STEM program pitch their ideas for future hands‑on exhibits.

Under the guidance of STEM teacher Seth Bishop, McIntosh freshmen were challenged to design an exhibit they would love to see at the proposed Georgia Exploreum. Their proposals included both portable exhibits for use at local events and schools, as well as larger permanent exhibits envisioned for the Exploreum’s future physical museum

The student pitches showcased a wide range of STEAM‑rich concepts, from physics and engineering demonstrations to interactive environmental science, technology, arts‑based creativity, and math‑focused problem‑solving experiences. The student proposals will move forward for review by the Georgia Exploreum board, with the goal of selecting concepts that can be developed into real exhibits.

“The students’ creativity, problem‑solving, and technical depth were remarkable,” said Adele Moore, co‑founder of Georgia Exploreum. “Their ideas show exactly why Fayette County is the right place to build a world‑class STEAM destination created by and for the community.”

Co‑founder Kathryn Floyd added, “These students are imagining exhibits that spark curiosity and joy. That’s the heart of what we want the Exploreum to be—a place where people of all ages can learn through hands‑on discovery.”

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, but it’s more than subjects. It’s a mindset that blends logic with creativity and helps children explore, question, experiment, and build. STEAM learning encourages collaboration, innovation, and problem-solving skills that prepare kids for real-world challenges and

future opportunities. A STEAM museum strengthens this by offering screen‑free, interactive experiences where children can experiment, explore, and discover new interests. It makes learning joyful, accessible, and relevant for every student.

The Georgia Exploreum is designed to become a major educational and cultural asset for the entire South Metro Atlanta region. In addition to serving local families, the Exploreum will offer an engaging entertainment experience for the many visitors drawn to Fayette County by the U.S. Soccer National Training Center and Trilith Live. With interactive exhibits that inspire curiosity and creativity, the Exploreum will appeal to young families, school groups, and lifelong learners of all ages.

Georgia Exploreum is a grassroots, volunteer‑driven effort dedicated to bringing joyful, hands‑on STEAM learning to children and families across the region. The organization is currently

building momentum through community partnerships, school collaborations, and the development of portable exhibits for outreach events.

“We believe the Exploreum will only become a reality if the community builds it together,” Moore said. “We welcome volunteers, makers, educators, and supporters who want to help bring this vision to life.”

About Georgia Exploreum

Georgia Exploreum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to create a community‑powered, hands‑on STEAM museum for South Metro Atlanta. Through partnerships, outreach events, and the development of interactive exhibits, the Exploreum aims to inspire curiosity, creativity, and confidence in learners of all ages.

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Georgia Exploreum

Email: [email protected] Website: www.GeorgiaExploreum.org