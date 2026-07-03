Raffensperger Announces Primary Runoff Risk Limiting Audit Confirms Accurate Vote Count

Atlanta – Beginning last Thursday, county election officials in all of Georgia’s 159 counties hand counted randomly selected ballots as part of the statewide audit of the June 16th General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election Runoff. The purpose of the audit was to confirm the accuracy of the results for the Republican US Senate and Democratic Lieutenant Governor’s races.

Overall, 401 batches were counted. Among the hand-counted results, there was over 99.99% alignment with the machine count, which is well within the expected margin of error for hand count.

Below is a comparison of the vote totals for each candidate for the batches that were audited:

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger praised county election directors for their work. “The Risk Limiting Audit is a vital part of election security and public trust, and a testament to the dedication of our local election officials across Georgia’s 159 counties,” Secretary Raffensperger said. “Our mission is to provide the public with verifiable confirmation of election outcomes, and I’m grateful to the hardworking election professionals in Georgia who continue to deliver the most trusted elections in America.”

CLICK HERE for a report with audit summary data.

CLICK HERE for a zip file with all ballot manifests and CLICK HERE for a zip file with all machine batch tallies. This includes all batches statewide, including those that were audited. You can confirm that these were the same batch tallies that we started the audit with by performing a SHA256 hash of the file and matching it to the tweet from Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) from 06/25/2026 at 3:58 PM.