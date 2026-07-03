Denise Marsh is Newnan’s July Artist of the Month

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Denise Marsh is Newnan’s July Artist of the Month

The Citizen
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The Newnan Coweta Art Association (NCAA) has selected Denise Marsh as its featured “Artist of the  Month” for July. Mrs. Marsh’s art will be featured in the entryway of City Hall until August. 

Shows: NCAA Annual Shows finishing in Top 10 the last three years, featured on Carrollton Art  Alliance Flyer and Poster 2020, Forgotten Coast Quik Draw – 2nd Place, 2019. Showcased in Dinett  Hok’s first published catalog, First Place University of West Georgia Bi-annual Alumni Exhibit, 2021.  Frequently display and sell art at Newnan’s Art Walks, Featured Artist for City of Moreland’s July 4  BBQ, 2022. Exhibited (and currently) art display at the Powell Library on Hospital Rd. Gillyweeds in  downtown Newnan has a selection of Mrs. Marsh’s work as well as notecards.  

Mrs. Marsh is a member of NCAA. NCAA’s general meetings are held the third Monday of each  month (from August through May) at the Harriet Alexander Art Center on Hospital Road at 6:30 pm.  An art demonstration is presented each month. Visitors and new members are always welcome.

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