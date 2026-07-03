Barnfield To Retire After 30 Years With Newnan Fire Department

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 355 | Comments 0

Barnfield To Retire After 30 Years With Newnan Fire Department

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 355 | Comments 0

NEWNAN, Ga., July 2, 2026 – The City of Newnan today celebrated the service of Captain David  Barnfield. Captain Barnfield will retire from the Newnan Fire Department with 30 years of service to the  community. “David has been a strong and steady presence at the Newnan Fire Department for decades.  We will miss him and are deeply grateful for his service,” shared Fire Chief Stephen Brown.  

Captain Barnfield began his career in the fire service in November of 1989 as a volunteer with the Long  Creek Fire Department in Illinois, where he obtained his Fire Science degree, as well as an EMT  certification. He moved to Newnan in 1996 and joined the Newnan Fire Department.  

Captain Barnfield stated that he plans to take on a larger role in his wife’s business, Jack Rabbit Roofing,  and that he is looking forward to spending more time traveling with his wife and hanging out with their children and grandchildren.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Fayette County

By Ellie White-Stevens April 14, 2026

Captain Jason Anderson is Georgia EMS Educator o...
Captain Jason Anderson is Georgia EMS Educator o...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top