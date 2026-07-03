Barnfield To Retire After 30 Years With Newnan Fire Department

NEWNAN, Ga., July 2, 2026 – The City of Newnan today celebrated the service of Captain David Barnfield. Captain Barnfield will retire from the Newnan Fire Department with 30 years of service to the community. “David has been a strong and steady presence at the Newnan Fire Department for decades. We will miss him and are deeply grateful for his service,” shared Fire Chief Stephen Brown.

Captain Barnfield began his career in the fire service in November of 1989 as a volunteer with the Long Creek Fire Department in Illinois, where he obtained his Fire Science degree, as well as an EMT certification. He moved to Newnan in 1996 and joined the Newnan Fire Department.

Captain Barnfield stated that he plans to take on a larger role in his wife’s business, Jack Rabbit Roofing, and that he is looking forward to spending more time traveling with his wife and hanging out with their children and grandchildren.