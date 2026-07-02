Southern Conservation Trust Opens Applications for the Flint Rising Conservation Assistance Fund

Landowners in Fayette and Coweta Counties Encouraged to Explore Permanent Conservation Opportunities

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA, July 1, 2026 – Southern Conservation Trust (SCT) is now accepting applications for the Flint Rising Conservation Assistance Fund, a community greenspace initiative designed to help eligible landowners overcome financial barriers associated with permanent land conservation.

The fund, announced earlier this year through support from founding funding partner Georgia Power, was created to expand conservation opportunities across Fayette and Coweta counties while supporting the long-term health and resilience of the Upper Flint River region.

The Flint Rising Conservation Assistance Fund is part of the broader Flint Rising Initiative, a regional effort led by Southern Conservation Trust focused on balanced growth, watershed stewardship, community resilience, and long-term conservation planning. The initiative currently begins in Fayette and Coweta counties and is intended to expand over time into additional communities within the Upper Flint River watershed. Future engagement areas will be guided by watershed boundaries and conservation priorities, and may include portions of surrounding counties that contribute to the Flint River system, as additional partnerships and conservation opportunities develop.

A conservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement that permanently protects a property’s conservation values while allowing the land to remain in private ownership. Because conservation easements require legal review, extensive documentation, due diligence, and perpetual stewardship obligations, the process can involve significant financial and logistical challenges for landowners.

The Flint Rising Conservation Assistance Fund is designed to help address some of the costs associated with conservation easements through eligible due diligence assistance, project coordination, stewardship contributions, and conservation planning guidance. Participation in both the fund and the conservation easement process is entirely voluntary.

Projects supported through the fund typically require a 6–12 month process to complete, depending on project complexity, due diligence requirements, and conservation planning needs.

Applications are now open for the inaugural funding cycle. Interested landowners are encouraged to learn more, review eligibility information, and apply at:

www.sctlandtrust.org/flint-rising-assistance-fund

Eligible projects may include working lands, forests, waterways, agricultural lands, and natural habitats with meaningful conservation value.

Because available funding is limited, projects will be prioritized based on conservation value, regional impact, project readiness, and alignment with Southern Conservation Trust’s conservation goals.

“Flint Rising represents a long-term investment in the future health and resilience of the Upper Flint River region,” said Chris Doane, SCT President & CEO. “Through this initiative, we are working with communities, landowners, and conservation partners to advance thoughtful strategies that protect important natural resources while supporting the long-term future of the region. The Conservation Assistance Fund is an important step in helping remove barriers that often prevent meaningful conservation projects from moving forward.”

Eligible projects will be reviewed through a conservation evaluation process led by Southern Conservation Trust’s Conservation & Stewardship Team and the organization’s President & CEO, with final funding approval by SCT’s Board of Directors.

The application period will remain open through August 12, 2026, though timelines may be adjusted based on application volume, project readiness, and available funding.

About the Flint Rising Initiative

The Flint Rising Initiative is a collaborative regional effort focused on conservation, watershed stewardship, responsible growth, and environmental resilience across the Upper Flint River region. Led by Southern Conservation Trust, the initiative seeks to bring together landowners, businesses, local governments, conservation organizations, and community stakeholders around shared environmental solutions that support both healthy communities and healthy natural systems. It was established to help align conservation efforts across the region and strengthen long-term protection of key natural resources as growth continues.

About Southern Conservation Trust

Southern Conservation Trust(SCT) is a Georgia-based land trust dedicated to elevating nature through exceptional stewardship. SCT, a 501(c)(3) public charity, impacts and stewards more than 65,000 acres across the Southeast, including five public nature areas and the Fayette Environmental Education Center in Fayette County. Through land conservation, environmental education, and public access to nature, SCT works to ensure protected lands benefit both people and the environment. Learn more at www.sctlandtrust.org

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America’s premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company’s promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia’s 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. To learn more about Georgia Power’s environmental commitment, visit www.georgiapower.com/environment.