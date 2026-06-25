Better Green Academy to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville

Ellie White-Stevens
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Better Green Academy to Celebrate Grand Opening in Fayetteville

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 553 | Comments 0

Better Green Academy, a new nonprofit private faith-based Christian school, will celebrate its grand opening Saturday, June 27, ahead of its planned opening for the 2026–2027 school year.

The community is invited to attend the event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school’s campus, 819 Ga. Highway 314 in Fayetteville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Founded by Coach Torrey Harris, Better Green Academy began in 2015 as an educational consulting organization before expanding into a private Christian school. The academy will serve preschool through fifth-grade students and is scheduled to welcome its first classes on Aug. 3.

According to the academy, its educational model combines academic instruction with Christian faith while emphasizing literacy, leadership development, environmental stewardship, agricultural education, horticulture sciences, and community service.

School leaders said the academy was created to help address academic achievement gaps while providing students with a Christ-centered learning environment.

Families, community members, and supporters are invited to tour the campus, meet school leadership, and learn more about the academy’s mission, educational approach, and enrollment opportunities during the grand opening celebration.

For more information, visit bettergreenacademyinc.com.

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

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