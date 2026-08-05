Sandy Creek Alum Charles Making Soccer History at Tuskegee

When Tuskegee University’s first-ever soccer teams take the field this fall, Sandy Creek High alum Za’keya Charles will be a featured player on the field and in a documentary series.

Charles, a 2024 graduate of Sandy Creek, served as a team captain during her senior season as a Patriot. She played for Grambling and Auburn University at Montgomery before transferring to Tuskegee to start up their program.

Founded in 1881, Tuskegee University, a private, historically Black university in Alabama, is launching its first-ever men’s and women’s soccer teams to play in NCAA Division II. The teams will be featured in a documentary series called “Unveiling History.” Filming began as the student-athletes arrived on campus and will follow the Golden Tigers as they prepare to take the field. It will highlight both the athletics and academics sides of life for the players, as well as the coaches and university leaders who play key roles.

The women’s team plays their first game on August 29 against Edward Waters. A distributor for the series has not yet been announced.