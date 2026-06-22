First Tyrone Night Market Draws Crowds, Calls for Return

The first-ever Night Market in Tyrone drew large crowds to Shamrock Park on June 12, with residents, vendors, and organizers calling the evening a success and already asking when the event will return.

Night Market founder Jason Bass said the turnout exceeded expectations and reinforced what organizers hoped to create in Tyrone.

“Bringing Night Market to Tyrone for the first time was everything we hoped for,” Bass said. “The turnout was incredible, and you could feel neighbors showing up for each other — that’s what these nights are about. We’re proud to add Shamrock Park to the Night Market lineup, right alongside our Peachtree City dates.”

The event featured local artists, makers, food vendors, live music, and hundreds of residents enjoying a summer evening in the park. Night Market’s debut in Tyrone was made possible by presenting sponsor Reece Services. Social media comments following the event reflected the enthusiasm of attendees.

“It was amazing! When is the next one in Tyrone??” wrote Maureen Williams Wheeler.

“Tyrone is such an amazing community! Please consider doing this more often,” added Emilie McCarthy Knop.

Others echoed similar sentiments.

“We had a blast. Hope you can bring it back again,” wrote Chelsea Plesko.

“It was awesome! Can’t wait to come again!” added Courtney Tye.

Partnership with the town

Bass credited much of the event’s success to the support of Town of Tyrone officials and staff.

“One of the best parts of this whole experience was the partnership with the Town of Tyrone,” Bass said. “Councilman Dia Hunter, Tracy Young with the DDA, Town Manager Brandon Perkins, and his assistant Phillip Trocquet were supportive and responsive at every step — genuinely invested in making the night a success for their community.”

“They made the entire process smooth, and that kind of collaboration is exactly what allows an event like this to come together and thrive. We’re grateful for their belief in what Night Market could bring to Tyrone.”

That spirit of cooperation extended beyond town government.

Bass recalled a last-minute challenge while preparing for the event when newly delivered lighting equipment failed during setup.

“Here’s a moment that stuck with me,” Bass said. “I’d ordered light stands online, and when they arrived they were flimsier than expected — by the fourth pole, the first one snapped clean in half. We were scrambling.”

According to Bass, MBS Equipment Company at Trilith Studios stepped in immediately.

“I called MBS at Trilith Studios, and without hesitation they told me to come right over and grab whatever I needed,” he said. “That’s the whole spirit of a night like this: people and companies looking out for each other so the community gets something good. We’re grateful to them, too.”

Community members appeared to agree that the event captured something special.

“Night Market is real proof local communities love to get together and enjoy good art, food and positive vibes,” wrote Yaniv Feldman.

Luci McDuffie called it “a great event and excellent turnout,” while John Ellison described it simply as a “really great event.”

What’s next

The strong response has already prompted conversations about bringing Night Market back to Tyrone.

“The response has been impossible to ignore, so we’ve already scheduled a conversation with Tyrone about what’s next,” Bass said. “Nothing’s official yet — but residents have made it clear they want us back.”

Whether those discussions lead to additional dates remains to be seen, but one thing appeared clear from the crowd at Shamrock Park and the flood of online comments afterward: Tyrone residents embraced Night Market’s debut and are eager for another opportunity to gather together.