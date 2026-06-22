Daniell Albertson Promoted to Fire Captain in Newnan

NEWNAN, Ga. June 18, 2026 – The City of Newnan recently announced the promotion of Lieutenant Daniell Albertson to the rank of Fire Captain.

Captain Albertson, 46, began his career in the fire service in 2001. He has served in the City of Newnan Fire Department since 2002. “We are thankful for the decades of service Captain Albertson has already invested in Newnan,” said Fire Chief Stephen Brown. “This promotion is well deserved, and I have full confidence that Daniell’s leadership will continue to make a positive impact on our community.”

Captain Albertson was named the Public Servant of the Year in 2011, Firefighter of the Year in 2019, and has received numerous lifesaving awards, as well as the Medal of Valor award. When he is not at the fire department, he enjoys spending time with his wife and four children. A second-generation firefighter, he credits his family and fire department family with any success he has achieved in life.