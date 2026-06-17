McIntosh’s Prance picked for Grammy Camp

McIntosh High student Grady Prance has been selected for this year’s Grammy Camp in Los Angeles.

Rising senior Prance is one of 208 high school students from 163 US cities across 35 states picked as participants across the Grammy Camp program in four cities. Prance will attend the flagship camp in Los Angeles and will learn in a cohort-based model where every subject area is integrated.

At the Camp, they will collaborate across all track disciplines as a team, learning through the lens of artistry, entrepreneurship and a DIY mindset. Faculty are Grammy-winning and -nominated professionals, Recording Academy members, industry experts, and notable guest artists, offering participants an exclusive glimpse into real-world music career pathways.

“It is a great opportunity as Grady is passionate about writing and performing,” said McIntosh High Band Director Barbara Baker. “I believe he has a future as a writer, producer and performer.”