Former Candidate Harper Endorses Dakota Caldwell for Coweta County Commission 

To the Editor:

I want to take a moment to sincerely thank everyone who supported my campaign for Coweta County Commissioner. While the election did not turn out as I had hoped, I remain grateful for the friendships, conversations, and encouragement I received from people across our community.

As we move into the runoff election, I would like to publicly endorse Dakota Caldwell for District 3 Commissioner.

Throughout this campaign, Dakota and I found ourselves in agreement on the issues that matter most to the future of Coweta County. We both believe that growth must be managed responsibly, that our infrastructure and quality of life deserve protection, and that county government should focus on practical solutions instead of political division. We also believe that data centers, if approved, should be located in industrial parks and not rural areas.

Serving as a commissioner is about much more than a single issue. It requires the ability to work with fellow commissioners, local governments, community organizations, and citizens to solve problems and move Coweta County forward. I believe Dakota has the professionalism, integrity, and temperament to do just that.

Elections can sometimes leave communities divided, but our county is stronger when we come together. I respectfully ask those who supported me to place your confidence in Dakota Caldwell and support her in the upcoming runoff election.

Thank you again for the trust and support you showed me and my family. It has been an honor to earn your friendship, and I look forward to continuing to serve this community in whatever ways I can.George “Kett” HarperNewnan, GA