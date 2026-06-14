“Five Things We Must Never Forget”

I admit it. I’m often forgetful. I make a mental note but can’t remember where I put it. I lay down my reading glasses and then can’t find them (I often discover them on my head). I open the refrigerator but cannot recall what I’m looking for. I start to say something, but getting distracted, I lose my train of thought.

I recently went to Kroger tasked with purchasing three items. I got the milk and then a few bananas. Then, I could not for the life of me remember the third item. I called my wife and she reminded me “item three” was the most important item on the list!

Often, I feel like the two little senior ladies driving around one afternoon. Both could barely see over the dashboard. They approached an intersection, the light turned red, and they ran it.

The passenger thought to herself, “I must be losing it. I’m sure we just went through a red light!”

They came to another intersection and that light was red. Again, the driver ran right through it. This time the passenger was certain the light was red and began to get nervous.

They approached the next light, which was definitely red, and they flew right through that intersection.

The passenger screamed, “Mildred! Did you know we just went through three red lights in a row? You could get us killed!”

Mildred looked over and said, “Oh, dear, am I driving?”

I’m not that far gone yet, but I have my moments. According to Dr. Allan Levey, neurology professor at Emory University, some people start losing memory about age 25, but almost everybody struggles by age 40. No one is quite certain why memory starts to fade during early middle age.

For one thing, we have more to remember. Or, to put it another way, these days we have more to forget: multiple passwords, cellphone numbers, email addresses, user-names, not to mention important milestones.

Early one morning, a husband hurriedly got ready for work and just before heading out looked over at his beautiful wife who was just waking up and had a big smile on her face.

She said, “Sweetheart, I bet you don’t know what day this is.”

Her husband, who had a hard time keeping dates straight, smiled back, and, having no clue, said, “How could I ever forget? This is such a special day.”

Then he quickly walked out the door to drive to work. He was in a mental fog all day and totally preoccupied trying to figure out what special occasion it was. He didn’t think it was her birthday. He knew it wasn’t their anniversary. Was it the anniversary of their first date? Maybe their first kiss? What was it?

He didn’t want to disappoint so he came up with a plan. On the way home he stopped by the florist and picked up a beautiful bouquet. He made reservations at the fanciest restaurant in town. Then he managed to get two tickets to the Broadway musical that was playing. He pulled into the driveway, rushed into the house, gave his wife a big kiss and told her to put on her favorite dress because they were going out for a night on the town to celebrate.

Everything went great and on the way home, his wife leaned over, smiled, and said, “Thank you for a lovely evening. I certainly didn’t expect all this, but this was the best GROUND HOG DAY I’ve ever had!”

In the midst of our forgetfulness, what should we strive to remember?

First, remember to focus on God. “You shall remember the Lord your God,” (Deuteronomy 8:18).

Second, remember God’s leadership. “You shall remember the whole way the Lord your God has led you . . .” (Deuteronomy 8:2).

Third, remember God’s commandments. “Take care lest you forget the Lord your God by not keeping His commandments” (Deuteronomy 8:11).

Fourth, remember the source of our many blessings. “Beware lest you say in your heart, my power and the might of my hand has gotten me this wealth” (Deuteronomy 8:12-18).

Fifth, remember God’s warning. “And if you forget the Lord your God and go after other gods and serve them and worship them, I solemnly warn you today that you shall surely perish” (Deuteronomy 8:19).

As the Psalmist put it, “Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all His benefits” (Psalm 103:2).

(David L. Chancey lives in Fayetteville, GA, and serves as transitional pastor at Griffin Church, Griffin, GA. Visit www.davidchancey.com to see more of his writings, including his books).