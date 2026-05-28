Still wiring the bulb.

Most people think the lightbulb moment is the moment. It isn’t.

The lightbulb moment is what gets named after the fact—the clean, bright, shiny ending we attach to a much longer, quieter story.

Thomas Edison ran more than 1,000 experiments before the tiniest proof of light finally held. His breakthrough wasn’t separate from his failures. It was built from them. And that’s not how we usually talk about belief.

Belief lives in the middle of the story, before the proof, before the applause, before the light finally stays on.

At JHD, we’ve spent the better part of the last year sitting with harder questions than usual.

Who are we actually best positioned to help? What are we genuinely trying to say? What kind of work gives us energy instead of just keeping us busy?

Any seasoned business owner knows those questions sound simple until you stay with them for a while. For me, the most important progress has been learning to articulate, clearly and confidently, what problem we solve and why it matters.

That kind of clarity changes how you lead. How you hire. How you say yes, and how you say no. It changes how you recognize opportunity when it arrives.

Which is why the timing of something else this week wasn’t lost on me: one of the largest projects JHD has been near in years.

It didn’t feel like coincidence. It felt like one of those moments when the filament finally catches, and years of invisible work come together.

It’s also why I found myself returning to Brewery Hours, an app idea I first built in 2018 that has generated exactly zero dollars over eight years. Most people would call that sufficient evidence to move on. Maybe they’d be right.

But builders are strange people.

We look at something unfinished and still see what it could become—not because we’re detached, but because we understand timing matters. Some ideas fail because they’re wrong. Some fail because they’re early. And some fail because the person building them wasn’t ready yet.

That last one is me.

Younger me wanted it all quickly. Validation quickly. Certainty quickly. Now I care more about building things that can last, even when I’m not around anymore.

That shift makes you slower to chase every opportunity and more deliberate about deepening the right ones. It redefines confidence, not as the absence of uncertainty, but as the willingness to keep wiring even when nothing is lit yet.

It happens every week at The Nexus. Founders refining ideas. People navigating pivots. Conversations around fundraising, messaging, leadership, burnout, and growth. Underneath all of it is the same question:

“Is this becoming what I hoped?”

Some things aren’t meant to happen overnight. Some things compound very quietly, connection by connection, until one day they’re sturdy enough to hold weight.

That’s where belief stops being only emotional and starts becoming practical.

You keep showing up. You keep refining. You keep building honestly enough so that when the moment finally comes, you’re capable of carrying it.

Edison didn’t just discover light. He refused to stop eliminating the darkness.

Most of us are still somewhere in the middle of that, not failed, not finished.

Still wiring the bulb.