Depth Isn’t Something You Can Plan

A group of friends organized my entire birthday dinner this week.

Quietly. Collectively. Thoughtfully.

They pooled money together for the reservation, coordinated the restaurant, arranged car service, and somehow managed to turn my 47th birthday into an evening that left me sitting there afterward wondering how I got lucky enough to be surrounded by people like that.

When I explained to the staff at Uberto what had happened—that this whole evening had been put together by friends—they treated Katie and me like royalty the rest of the night. But honestly, I already felt that way before the first course even arrived.

A few weeks ago, I had ordered one of those conversation card games online. It showed up just in time for dinner, so we brought it along and started pulling cards between courses. What started as something playful slowly turned into something deeper.

Somewhere between the appetizers and dessert, we found ourselves having one of the most honest conversations we’ve had in a while about parenting. About tone. About how we’ve both been more short with the kids lately than we want to be. About how easy it is to give your best energy to work, responsibility, and everybody else—then accidentally hand your family whatever is left.

At one point, we came up with a simple idea: a safe word either one of us can use when the other is being too hard on the kids. No arguing. No defensiveness. Just a gentle signal that says, “Hey, dial it back.”

It sounds small written out like that, but it felt important. Conversations like that happen when you slow down long enough to stop performing life, but actually sit inside it for a minute.

And maybe that was why the whole night felt bigger than dinner. At one point, someone asked me what it all felt like, and the only answer I could come up with was, “I’m surprised this is the life.”

Not surprised that good things happen, but surprised that life actually looks like this now. Surprised that somewhere along the way, a community formed around us filled with people who show up for each other deeply and intentionally. That word—depth—kept following me all week.

At Jason Hunter Design, we’re approaching our 25th anniversary, and lately I’ve found myself asking harder questions than usual. The traffic is there. The SEO is working. But conversions aren’t where they need to be, and eventually that stops being just a marketing question.

It becomes an identity question.

What does JHD actually say it does now? More importantly, what are people actually looking for when they come to us? There’s a difference between selling services and selling transformation.

A colleague posted something on LinkedIn this week that hit me square in the chest: Stop selling services. Start selling solutions. Simple sentence. Big realization.

Because after 25 years, the deeper work isn’t tweaking the headlines or rearranging the website. It’s asking whether the business still communicates who it has become.

And truly, I think people can feel the difference between perfectly polished and really real.

I saw that at The Nexus this week too. During Roundtable Tuesday, entrepreneurs talked openly about their lead generation struggles, financial pressure, and the isolation that comes with carrying responsibility for too long. One member shared that they had sent nearly 200 personal emails, not pitches, not funnels, just honest reconnection.

The same thing is happening with Night Market. What started years ago as an event now feels like something much larger than that. Businesses are beginning to trust it as a platform for community connection. One sponsorship application this week was the largest we’ve ever received, and the Town of Tyrone is partnering with us for a pilot expansion in June.

That kind of growth doesn’t happen because of an algorithm. It happens because people feel something authentic underneath it—and that’s what I keep coming back to.

The most meaningful parts of this past week were the real ones. The conversations with Katie. The entrepreneurs admitting they’re struggling. The friends who showed up for my birthday. The reminder that parenting, business, marriage, and community all get better when we’re willing to go a little deeper.

That’s the thing about depth. You can’t really force it. You can’t schedule it into existence or optimize your way there. Most of the time, it shows up disguised as a hard conversation, a vulnerable room, a long dinner, or a moment where someone chooses to show up honestly, instead of performatively.

Depth. It isn’t something you can plan.

It’s something you make room for.