The Legacy Theatre Presents Ain’t Misbehavin’A Joyful, Soulful Celebration of the Music of Fats Waller

Tyrone, GA — The Legacy Theatre is proud to present the electrifying musical revue Ain’t Misbehavin’, directed by returning Legacy artist Quentin Avery Brown. This Tony Award-winning hit brings the vibrant energy of the Harlem Renaissance to life through the unforgettable music of jazz legend Fats Waller.

Featuring iconic songs like “Honeysuckle Rose,” “This Joint Is Jumpin’,” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” this high-energy production is more than a musical—it’s a celebration. With infectious rhythms, powerhouse vocals, and captivating movement, audiences are invited into a world filled with laughter, connection, and timeless style.

Under the direction of Quentin Avery Brown, this production embraces the heart of what makes Ain’t Misbehavin’ so beloved: its sense of joy and shared experience. “This show feels less like a traditional musical and more like a gathering,” says Brown. “It’s full of music, laughter, and stories—and that spirit of joy, even in imperfect moments, is what makes it so special. No two performances are ever the same. It lives and breathes with both the performers and the audience.”

Brown returns to The Legacy Theatre after previously appearing on its stage in Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. Now based in Orlando, he performs professionally at Walt Disney World in Finding Nemo: The Big, Blue… and Beyond! and previously Festival of the Lion King. His career spans performances with leading regional theatres including Alliance Theatre, Aurora Theatre, and True Colors Theatre Company, as well as directing, choreographing, and producing numerous productions across the Southeast.

A multi-hyphenate artist, Brown is also a singer/songwriter, director, choreographer, and educator, with credits ranging from original music releases to national touring productions and appearances on Netflix and Apple TV+. His dynamic artistry and passion for storytelling bring a fresh, vibrant energy to this Legacy production.

Perfect for a night out, a date night, or a group experience, Ain’t Misbehavin’ invites audiences to sit back, relax, and let the music take over.

Performance Details:

April 17th – May 10th

Location: The Legacy Theatre, Tyrone, GA

Tickets are on sale now at Legacy Theatre or by visiting http://legacytheater.com .

About The Legacy Theatre

Celebrating over 20 seasons, The Legacy Theatre is a professional theatre and training center dedicated to producing high-quality productions and cultivating the next generation of artists. With a mission of “raising dreamers,” Legacy serves thousands of students and patrons each year through its performances, educational programs, and community outreach.