“The Pinkest Party on Earth!”- Macon’s Cherry Blossoms are Ready to Explode!

Each March, the City of Macon, Georgia’s 4th largest city, explodes in vibrant cotton-candy pink, as over 3,000 Yoshino cherry trees burst into bloom. To commemorate this stunning display, Macon will host its 44th annual International Cherry Blossom Festival from March 22 – 29. During the festival, participants will enjoy not only the flowering trees, but live concerts, parades, good food, and family fun.

Legend has it that a local realtor in Macon, William A. Frickling Sr., stumbled upon one of the first Yoshino cherry trees in the area, growing in his own yard, in 1949. He was so enamored of the tree that he began propagating it and giving trees away to residents throughout the Macon vicinity.

In 1982, to celebrate Mr. Frickling’s birthday and thank him for providing and giving away thousands of cherry trees, the Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission, organized the first Cherry Blossom Festival. It was a huge success and continues to grow each year!

Yoshino cherry trees (Prunus x yedoensis) are probably the most well-known and treasured cherry trees in the world, particularly after Japan gifted these iconic trees to the United States in 1912 as a symbol of friendship between the two countries. Thousands flock each year to see the spectacular display around the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. during the National Cherry Blossom Festival. I have wonderful childhood memories of dressing up in my Easter dress and hat, wearing Mary Jane patent leather shoes, and having my picture taken with my siblings amidst the blossoming cherry blossoms on the Tidal Basin.

Yoshino cherry trees produce soft white to pale pink, fragrant, cluster blooms in early spring. Plant them in full sun in USDA zones 5-8. They can live up to 50 years with good maintenance. In Georgia’s warmer climate, the trees often begin to bloom in late February through March.

We are fortunate we can travel just an hour or so south, to enjoy Macon’s wonderful display and festival, which has become one of the Top 20 Events in the South, Top 50 Events in the U.S. and Top 100 Events in North America! Each year the Frickling Family Foundation continues to donate thousands of cherry trees to residents of the area, giving Macon the distinction of being the Cherry Blossom Capital of the World!

The festival will be held in downtown Macon and Carolyn Crayton Park, Fridays (12 noon – 10 p.m.), Saturdays (10 a.m. – 10 p.m.) and Sundays – Thursdays (12 p.m. – 9 p.m.) Planned festivities begin on March 14 with the “Plant the Town Pink” tree giveaway and the Opening Ceremony on March 20. For a complete list of activities, locations, times, and ticket prices, visit the festival website at cherryblossom.com.