City of Fayetteville reopens Grady Avenue after extensive utility and roadway repairs

The Citizen
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City of Fayetteville reopens Grady Avenue after extensive utility and roadway repairs

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 526 | Comments 0

Fayetteville, Georgia (May 19, 2026) The City of Fayetteville Public Services Division has reopened a portion of Grady Avenue near the Glynn Street South (Highway 85) intersection, which had been closed since Wednesday, May 13, due to extensive damage from a water main break.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is scheduled to complete the intersection topcoat and install new traffic light timing loops when its contractors repave Highway 85 from Ramah Road on the south side up to Don Easterbrook Way on the north side, which is expected to begin in the next few days. Updates on that project as they become available will be posted on the City’s website, www.fayetteville-ga.gov, and social media channels.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience with this repair project,” said Cajen Rhodes, the City’s Public Services Director. “This incident required us to completely rebuild and repave the roadway from scratch after the water main was repaired and other underground utility infrastructure was secured.”

A precautionary Boil-Water Advisory had been issued when the water main was reactivated, but water quality tests came back clear, and the advisory was lifted.

The Citizen

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