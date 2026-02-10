Southside Sidekicks Present Sidekicks Island: An Improvised Musical March 7

FAIRBURN, GA — The Southside Sidekicks Improv Troupe will present Sidekicks Island: An Improvised Musical on Friday, March 7 at 7:30 PM at the Southside Theatre Guild. Tickets are $10 at the door

Directed and conceived by Lenton Lees, Sidekicks Island is a fully improvised musical comedy. The show follows three main characters inspired by audience members who crash land on a secret island and become entangled in a conflict with the island’s mysterious queen. Over the course of the performance, the characters must figure out how to survive and whether escape is even possible.

All music in the show is created live. Instrumental tracks play throughout the performance, and the cast improvises lyrics, melodies, and scenes in real time. No two rehearsals are the same, and there is never a script on Sidekicks Island!

Director Lenton Lees says the show is designed to be approachable for both improv fans and newcomers.

“You don’t need to know anything about improv or musicals to enjoy it,” Lees said. “We explain what’s happening as we go, and the audience helps shape the story just by being themselves.”

Lees added,

“The music gives us structure, but everything else is made up on the spot. Sometimes it works beautifully, sometimes it goes completely off the rails — and that’s part of the fun.”

Sidekicks Island: An Improvised Musical is part of the Southside Sidekicks’ ongoing season at Southside Theatre Guild, featuring a variety of improvised comedy formats throughout the year.

Tickets are available at the door.

About Southside Sidekicks

The Southside Sidekicks are an improv troupe based at Southside Theatre Guild, performing unscripted comedy shows inspired by audience suggestions.Venue:

Southside Theatre Guild

20 W. Campbellton Street

Fairburn, GA 30213