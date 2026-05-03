City of Newnan Celebrates Farmer Street Cemetery Groundbreaking 

The Citizen
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Left to right: Maurice Buchannan, Sydney Thompson, Brad Trice, Loren Taylor, Mayor Shepherd, Alison O'Rourke, Council Member Morrison, Heath Teaster, Council Member Koritko, Jalen Johnson, Mayor Pro Tem Berta.

City of Newnan Celebrates Farmer Street Cemetery Groundbreaking 

The Citizen

Left to right: Maurice Buchannan, Sydney Thompson, Brad Trice, Loren Taylor, Mayor Shepherd, Alison O'Rourke, Council Member Morrison, Heath Teaster, Council Member Koritko, Jalen Johnson, Mayor Pro Tem Berta.

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NEWNAN, GA, May 1, 2026 – The City of Newnan on Tuesday celebrated a groundbreaking for  Phase 1 updates to the Farmer Street Cemetery. Mayor Shepherd, Mayor Pro Tem Berta, Council  Members Koritko, Morrison, and Jenkins were present at the groundbreaking, along with numerous  community leaders and City staff.  

Mayor Shepherd thanked the citizens, City Council, and staff. “This is sacred ground. It’s not only a  memorial to the dead, but a sanctuary for the living. Honoring it is essential to Newnan’s past and to  our shared future.” This groundbreaking project includes a new roadway, additional parking,  landscaping, decorative perimeter fencing, an outdoor classroom, interpretative signage, and a single  trail segment.  

The City anticipates completion of this phase of the project by the end of 2026

The Citizen

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