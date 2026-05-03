City of Newnan Celebrates Farmer Street Cemetery Groundbreaking 

NEWNAN, GA, May 1, 2026 – The City of Newnan on Tuesday celebrated a groundbreaking for Phase 1 updates to the Farmer Street Cemetery. Mayor Shepherd, Mayor Pro Tem Berta, Council Members Koritko, Morrison, and Jenkins were present at the groundbreaking, along with numerous community leaders and City staff.

Mayor Shepherd thanked the citizens, City Council, and staff. “This is sacred ground. It’s not only a memorial to the dead, but a sanctuary for the living. Honoring it is essential to Newnan’s past and to our shared future.” This groundbreaking project includes a new roadway, additional parking, landscaping, decorative perimeter fencing, an outdoor classroom, interpretative signage, and a single trail segment.

The City anticipates completion of this phase of the project by the end of 2026