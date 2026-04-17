Newnan Arboretum Project Advanced by City of Newnan and Southern Conservation Trust

NEWNAN, GEORGIA, April 16, 2026 – The Southern Conservation Trust (SCT) and the City of Newnan have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to champion and collaborate on the development of the Newnan Arboretum, a planned 29-acre greenspace located on Boone Drive.

The Newnan Arboretum is envisioned as a community-centered natural destination that will celebrate native landscapes, promote environmental stewardship, and provide opportunities for outdoor education and passive recreation. It is also expected to serve as a future tourism destination, drawing visitors to experience its unique ecological and educational offerings. Over time, the site is anticipated to connect with the LINC, further enhancing accessibility and integration with the City’s growing network of trails and public spaces.

Through this partnership, the Southern Conservation Trust will serve in an advisory capacity, providing expertise in native plant species, habitat restoration, and environmental education programming. SCT’s involvement will help ensure that the Arboretum reflects best conservation practices and serves as a model for sustainable land use.

“This collaboration represents an exciting step forward in creating a space that blends conservation, education, and community connection,” shared Cleatus Philips, Newnan City Manager. “The Newnan Arboretum will be a lasting asset for residents and visitors alike. The Southern Conservation Trust’s long-standing experience partnering with local municipalities adds valued credibility to the project’s long-term success.”

Chris Doane, President & CEO of the Southern Conservation Trust, added, “We are proud to partner with the City of Newnan on this important initiative. By focusing on native species and meaningful environmental education, the Newnan Arboretum will not only preserve the natural character of this land but also inspire a deeper appreciation for the environment.”

The Newnan Arboretum reflects a shared commitment to enhancing quality of life, protecting natural resources, and fostering a stronger connection between people and the outdoors. For future details regarding project timelines, design, and community engagement opportunities, follow the City of Newnan on social media channels or sign up for their weekly newsletter: https://www.newnanga.gov/574/Weekly-Newsletter