Ask Margar-Etiquette about Modern Day Wedding Gift Giving

Margarette Coleman
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Ask Margar-Etiquette about Modern Day Wedding Gift Giving

Margarette Coleman
Share this Post
Views 240 | Comments 0

Dear Margar-Etiquette,

Weddings have gotten so expensive to attend, with travel, hotels, and attire. What’s the expectation for giving a gift these days? Is it still tied to the cost of the wedding?

Confused Wedding Guest

Dear Guest,

I understand the confusion about wedding expectations these days. With so many generations gathering at weddings, each with its own set of norms, the ‘rules’ don’t always align.

Let’s start by gently retiring an old idea: your gift is not a ticket price. The notion that you should “cover your plate” is outdated and, frankly, puts the focus in the wrong place. A wedding invitation is not an invoice. You have been invited because your presence is desired. No “ticket” needed.

And yes, modern weddings often come with real financial commitments for guests. Between travel, accommodations, and time off work, it adds up quickly. Good etiquette recognizes that generosity has many forms. It is not all about the gift. Showing up with warmth, enthusiasm, and presence is meaningful in itself.

A gift is just that, a gesture of goodwill, celebration, and support as a couple begins their life together. It should reflect your relationship with them and your own financial comfort, not the perceived cost of their event. 

So what’s my gift-giving advice?

Give what feels comfortable and sincere. That might be something from the registry, a monetary gift, or even a thoughtful note paired with something modest. There is no universal number, despite what social whispers might suggest.

If you truly can’t give a gift? You can still attend graciously. Honestly, a handwritten note expressing your happiness for the couple carries more weight than you might realize.

Timing matters, too. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t have to bring a gift to the wedding itself. Sending it before or shortly after is perfectly appropriate and often easier for everyone.

The heart of it is simple: generosity should feel good, not pressured. The most meaningful gifts are the ones given freely, not calculated.

The newlywed couples would do well to remember that, too.

Happy Wedding Season!

Margar-Etiquette

Margarette Coleman

Margarette Coleman

Margarette Coleman, founder of Everyday Manners, is dedicated to elevating common courtesy and respect in today’s society. She empowers individuals to build confidence and form meaningful connections in personal, social, and professional settings. Based in the Fayette and Coweta communities, Margarette has been happily married for over 25 years and is the proud mom of adult twins. You can reach her at [email protected] for questions or comments.

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