Coweta County Commission Candidates Draw Contrasts on Growth, Taxes at GOP Forum

Three candidates for Coweta County Commission District 3 debated growth, taxes, and development Thursday night at the Republican Party Forum, offering voters contrasting approaches at a pivotal moment in the race.

“I think we pretty much know who we’re going to vote for, but we wanted to be real sure,” said attendee Janice Anglin, who came to hear the candidates at Wadsworth Auditorium in Newnan before finalizing her decision.

The debate, moderated by The Citizen columnist Neil Sullivan, featured candidates Dakota Hand Caldwell, George Harper, and Tim Ryan. It comes just days after recent reporting on Ryan’s past conduct as a middle school teacher, which has become a backdrop to the race but was not directly addressed on stage.

Candidates align in opposition to Project Sail

All three candidates were asked to reflect on Project Sail, the approved data center development that has drawn significant public opposition.

Each candidate indicated they would have opposed the project, though they offered different critiques of how the county handled it.

Harper said he would have voted no, arguing the county should slow down and adhere more closely to its comprehensive plan.

“I believe that the county needs to slow down a little bit, take a little more time and find out the facts before we move forward,” Harper said.

Ryan, who emphasized his involvement in community meetings, was more direct in criticizing the process.

“I don’t think we got a lot of things right,” Ryan said, pointing to concerns about infrastructure and transmission lines tied to data center development.

Caldwell also questioned the decision-making, saying the county moved too quickly without fully understanding long-term impacts.

“I don’t know what we did right…we can improve by giving ourselves a little bit more time to understand all of the consequences,” she said.

Despite differences in tone, all three candidates signaled caution toward similar large-scale industrial projects moving forward.

Competing visions on taxes and development

The candidates aligned on the need to reduce reliance on property taxes but differed in how to get there.

Caldwell, a certified public accountant, focused on financial structure and attracting commercial development.

“Residential properties cost us $1.20…commercial properties…only cost us 27 cents,” she said, arguing for more business growth to offset tax burdens.

Harper emphasized supporting the county’s development authority to recruit higher-paying industries and reduce the current reliance on property taxes, which he said make up about 69% of county revenue.

Ryan called for a broader review of county spending and operations, suggesting an audit and potential hiring freeze while also pushing for a reworked approach to economic development.

“I’d really like to see how we can probably save a little bit and find ways to save costs,” Ryan said.

Caldwell also briefly pushed back on Ryan’s characterization of county labor practices, clarifying that what he described as “forced labor” refers to inmate labor programs that provide job skills for incarcerated individuals.

Clear divide on housing

One of the sharpest contrasts came on housing.

Ryan suggested loosening zoning rules to allow more flexibility in home sizes and development, arguing that could improve affordability.

Harper pointed to rising construction and permitting costs as a key driver of affordability challenges and suggested streamlining processes.

Caldwell took the firmest stance, opposing multifamily housing and smaller-scale developments in certain areas.

“I do not support multifamily residential… tiny home communities are also a no,” she said, adding that zoning should protect property values.

Contrasting closing messages

In their closing statements, the candidates highlighted different qualifications and approaches to leadership.

Harper pointed to his 12 years on the board of zoning appeals and emphasized steady, experienced decision-making, while also noting that the race has included “a lot of distractions” and calling for a focus on governance.

Ryan framed himself as already engaged in the work of the commission, citing his attendance at meetings and involvement in local issues as evidence he is prepared to serve “from day one.”

Caldwell focused on leadership style and representation, asking voters to consider who they would trust in everyday community settings.

“I would like for you to think about who you would want to be standing beside you at the ball fields… and who you would want to pick up the phone and call regarding a county matter,” Caldwell said.

What comes next

The District 3 race will be decided in the upcoming Republican primary, with the winner expected to play a key role in guiding Coweta County through continued growth and development pressures.

For voters like Anglin, Thursday’s forum served its purpose.

“We just wanted to come and hear what they had to say to see if we were right,” she said.