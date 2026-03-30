New Hope Baptist Church Hosts Widows Unite

The Citizen
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Kim Stanley will be leading the worship at the Widows Unite event.

New Hope Baptist Church Hosts Widows Unite

The Citizen

Kim Stanley will be leading the worship at the Widows Unite event.

Share this Post
Views 307 | Comments 0

On April 17th and 18th, New Hope Baptist Church in Senoia will host the first conference for widows ever offered in our county.  The two-day event is being organized by seven widows’ groups in the community with author Lisa Appelo as guest speaker and Kim Stanley leading the worship.  

This gathering is planned for widows of all ages and stages.  Says Debbie Babb, who is organizing the event, “There is nothing so comforting as to walk into a room where everyone understands.  Sure, there may be tears, but there will also be laughter as we make new friends and plan for lunch or an outing.”  Grief is tough and being with others who understand is a healing process.  In addition to the guest speaker, ladies will hear shared stories and participate in practical workshops to meet real needs such as Living Safely When Single, taught by Sheriff Barry Babb.  

Admission is $35 which includes meals and snacks.  We invite widows to come as they are, and leave with new friends, feeling encouraged and strengthened.  

When:  Friday, April 17th / 5:30 to 7:30 PM & Saturday, April 18th 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.  

Where: 1563 Highway 74S, Senoia 

For more info, please visit https://www.newhopebc.org/event/widowsunite or email [email protected].

Kim Stanley will be leading the worship at the Widows Unite event.
The Citizen

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