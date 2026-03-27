Crabapple’s Tillery wins writing competition

Noah Tillery of Crabapple Lane Elementary is a 2026 Regional Winner of the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition.

Tillery is the Griffin RESA regional winner for the 4th grade. Winning entries from the RESA level move on to the state-level competition for another round of judging. State winners will be announced in May.

The writing contest, sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education, is open to students in grades K-12 and includes all types of writing, such as short stories, poetry, essays, research reports, and other forms. The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors writing competition is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.