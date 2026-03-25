Supper Clubs and the Poetry of Connection

The Eating Chambers

More Than a Meal: Understanding the Supper Club

What’s up, my Eaters! I hope you all are doing well. I’m doing fantastic over here—there’s a lot brewing, and I’m looking forward to sharing more with you all very soon.

I don’t know about you all, but I’m so glad spring has arrived.

I stepped outside the other day and was genuinely excited to see that my wife and kids had put the hummingbird feeders out.

There’s just something about this time of year.

Spring through fall is our favorite season, largely because we love watching these fascinating creatures.

As I thought about the arrival of this beautiful weather, I also found myself reflecting on the outdoor experiences that give this season so much life.

And almost immediately, my mind went to supper clubs—the ones we love to execute and the ones we’re fortunate enough to attend.

Now, supper clubs aren’t limited to warm weather or outdoor settings.

But there’s something undeniably special about gathering and breaking bread on a patio… by the water… or in a field somewhere remote.

The energy is different.

And I love it.

Now, many of you may not be familiar with what a supper club is.

So let me tell you.

At its core, a supper club is an experience.

It’s an intentional gathering where people come together to share a meal—not just to eat, but to connect.

It’s not rushed.

It’s not transactional.

And it’s definitely not just about the food.

It’s about creating space.

Space for conversation.

Space for presence.

Space for people to sit across from one another and actually engage.

In a world where most of our meals are squeezed in between everything else—eaten on the go, in the car, or while scrolling—supper clubs invite us to slow down.

To be still.

To be present.

And something happens when you do that.

People open up.

Strangers become familiar.

And familiar often becomes friendship.

That’s the beauty of it.

But beyond the experience, supper clubs matter because they give food a voice.

Food has always been more than something we consume.

It carries history.

It carries culture.

It carries the stories of the people who came before us—whether we realize it or not.

And in a supper club setting, those stories have space to be felt.

Not just explained—but experienced.

Through flavor.

Through ingredients.

Through the way a dish is prepared and presented.

It allows the chef to do more than just cook.

It allows them to communicate.

To honor.

To highlight traditions that may otherwise go unnoticed.

To bring awareness to something deeper than what’s on the plate.

And that’s where it becomes powerful.

Because when people are gathered, present, and open—food becomes more than a meal.

It becomes a bridge.

A bridge between people.

A bridge between cultures.

A bridge between the past and the present.

And when that happens, something shifts.

You’re not just eating anymore.

You’re experiencing something that stays with you.

Something that lingers long after the table is cleared.

We created our supper club, Plate & Platter, to give our guests a glimpse of what it feels like to sit at our table—to share a meal with us in our home, surrounded by the people we love.

Not just to eat, but to experience the connection, conversation, and presence that come from gathering with intention.

And when you experience it, you begin to understand.

It’s never just about the food.

Eaters! Now that I’ve shared what a supper club is to us, make sure you come back next week.

I’ll be sharing my perspective on our most recent Plate & Platter experience.

Until then, I’ve included a link to my YouTube talk on supper clubs if you’d like to learn a little more.

And as always, you can come see me or my team at the Peachtree City Farmers Market.