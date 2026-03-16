Data Center Decision Comes Thursday for Fayetteville Council

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 494 | Comments 0

Data Center Decision Comes Thursday for Fayetteville Council

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 494 | Comments 0

The Fayetteville mayor and city council will decide Thursday whether to overturn a Planning and Zoning Commission decision blocking a proposed 300,000-square-foot data center on Highway 85 North.

The vote follows the Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial of the conceptual site plan January 27. The developer, CHI Acquisitions LP, appealed the decision, sending the matter to the City Council for a final ruling.

The proposed facility would sit on roughly 37 acres along Highway 85 North behind the commercial corridor that includes Target, Home Depot and PetSmart. The wooded tract is also near the Roberts Road landfill and an auto salvage yard. The property has been owned since 2008 by Highway 85 Ventures LLC.

Plans call for a two-story, 300,000-square-foot data center building and 255 parking spaces. The site is currently zoned Business Park, which at the time the application was filed was Fayetteville’s zoning category that permitted data centers.

Supporters of the project have argued the zoning classification allowed data centers when the application was submitted and that the proposal meets the city’s technical requirements. Opponents have raised concerns about energy use, environmental impacts and whether the facility fits with surrounding development.

Sources familiar with the zoning process told The Citizen that denying a project that complied with the city’s zoning rules at the time it was filed could expose the city to legal challenges.

Since the application was filed, Fayetteville officials have taken steps to prevent similar projects in the future. In early March, the City Council voted to remove data centers as a permitted use from all zoning categories within city limits. Because the CHI application was submitted before that change, it remains eligible for consideration.

Thursday’s vote will determine whether the Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial stands or whether the project can move forward in the city’s development review process.

The Fayetteville City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at City Hall.

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Business

By Ellie White-Stevens February 20, 2026

Fayetteville Positions for Growth at Economic Su...
Fayetteville Positions for Growth at Economic Su...

Business

By Steve Brown May 13, 2024

The inside story: How the movie studio came to F...
The inside story: How the movie studio came to F...

Business

By Cal Beverly April 22, 2024

Still-secret 178-acre project moves forward with...
Still-secret 178-acre project moves forward with...

Business

By Guest Columnist December 12, 2023

OPINION — A Winning Goal: The Community Benefits...
OPINION — A Winning Goal: The Community Benefits...

Business

By Cal Beverly June 30, 2022

It’s a data center for the center of Fayette
It’s a data center for the center of Fayette

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top