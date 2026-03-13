Ask Margar-Etiquette about Spitting, Part 2

Dear Margar-etiquette,

Thank you for your previous column on public spitting. I have a related concern that feels even more disruptive. What about people who loudly cough up phlegm and spit—on sidewalks, out of car windows, near gym equipment, even around pools? It’s not just the act itself, but the sounds and the visible aftermath that make it so uncomfortable. Is there any etiquette guidance for this, or is this simply something we are meant to tolerate in public spaces?

Covering My Ears and Eyes

Dear Covering,

Your reaction is understandable. Unlike a quick, discreet action, forcefully coughing up phlegm and spitting is sensory in nature. It is heard before it is seen. The harsh clearing of the throat, the guttural effort, the visible result left behind — these details make the act feel invasive, particularly in shared environments.

Etiquette exists to manage precisely these kinds of moments.

Certain bodily functions are natural. That is not the issue. The issue is where and how they are handled. When someone intentionally expels phlegm in a public space — especially in close proximity to others, near entrances, fitness areas, or pool decks — it crosses from personal necessity into communal disruption.

The gym and pool present additional concerns. These are environments built around hygiene and the use of shared equipment. Introducing bodily fluids into those spaces, even outdoors, undermines the sense of cleanliness that makes others comfortable participating.

Modern etiquette is guided by a simple principle: bodily maintenance should be as private and discreet as possible. If someone needs to clear their throat or manage congestion, the appropriate response is to use a tissue, excuse oneself to a restroom, or step well away from others and dispose of it properly. Loud, theatrical clearing of the throat followed by visible spitting does not meet that standard.

There is also an element of consideration that goes beyond hygiene. Sound carries. When someone forcefully hacks and spits in public, bystanders cannot opt out of the experience. They are pulled into it without consent. Good manners seek to reduce that kind of imposition.

While we cannot control others’ behavior, we can reinforce social expectations through our own conduct. And we can influence the behavior of our loved ones. Discretion, cleanliness, and awareness remain the guiding principles. Shared spaces require shared restraint.

With regard for the common air we breathe,

Margar-etiquette