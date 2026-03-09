Fayette Master Gardeners Host Native Plant Presentation March 18

The Fayette Master Gardener Association will host a public presentation on “Naturalizing Your Landscape with Native Plants” Tuesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. at The Bridge Community Center, 225 Willow Bend Road in Peachtree City.

Garden designer Tricia Neal will lead the program, sharing ideas on using native plants to create landscapes that support pollinators, birds, and wildlife. A social time begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the presentation and an 11 a.m. business meeting.

Neal worked as a biologist at the Fernbank Science Center in Atlanta for 30 years before retiring in 2017. She now operates Wild Roots Native Nursery and has more than three decades of experience designing gardens and wildlife habitats using native plants.

The Fayette Master Gardener Association is a nonprofit gardening club open to anyone interested in horticulture, including certified master gardeners and hobby gardeners. The group meets monthly from August through May for educational presentations.

FMGA also hosts an annual plant sale that supports community horticultural projects and a college scholarship for Fayette County residents majoring in horticulture or agriculture.

This year’s plant sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stonewall Government Complex, 140 Stonewall Ave. W. in Fayetteville.