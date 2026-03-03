Quick Learner: Barkley on fast track with USA Handball

Fayette County High alum Maegan Barkley is forging a new path into the world of handball.

Barkley grew up in Fayette County and cut her teeth on local basketball courts.

“I know Fayette like the back of my hand,” she said.

Years of sports included four years of varsity basketball at Fayette County High and a run in college ball. All the years of hoops prepared her for an exciting opportunity, but not in the way she expected.

After graduating from college, she knew she still wanted to play basketball. Barkley started recording herself playing and posted them online. She started gaining a following and realized the potential in content creation, including brands sending her items.

It really took off when she posted a video about the release of a new pair of signature Reebok shoes from star WNBA player Angel Reese. After the clip started gaining traction, Reese saw it and commented “Yes Queen,” solidifying for Barkley the potential to push forward.

“That was the moment,” she remembered.

Lewis Howes with the Los Angeles Handball Club reached out to her online, impressed with her basketball skills and asked if she wanted to represent Team USA.

“I thought it was fake,” she said. “I was shocked.”

The timing was too good to say no. Tryouts were in January in Los Angeles. Her birthday fell during the tryouts, and she had never been to the city so she made it a birthday present to herself. She had never played handball before, but she wanted to dive into the deep end and take a chance.

Barkley thought the odds were as long as the line of athletes lined up to compete, but she had nothing to lose. Even with no prior experience, she knew her background in basketball would help.

“If I can achieve one thing in this tryout that can stand out from everybody else, then I have a chance, and that was my speed,” she said.

On the first day of tryouts, her conditioning shone through where she was one of the fastest there. On day two, she was slotted into games with much more experienced players, but her court awareness and defense helped her hold her own.

At the end of day two, she was told they wanted her on the team. Barkley felt a mix of happiness and shock.

“I started crying.”

Barkley was selected for residency and the senior player pool for the Women’s Indoor National Team where she could play in international competition, including the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

She will join the program in Florida soon, with the coaches aiming to shape her into a top-level handball player over the next year. She also has the chance to train in Norway for a week this April.

“I still can’t wrap my head around how I made it with zero experience,” she said. “They believe in me a lot.”

As with many Olympic sports, handball lacks the same level of funding as marquee events, making it an expensive sacrifice for the athletes. Barkley has an open fundraiser to help with the costs of training full time.

Handball was never in Barkley’s sights in her formative years, but it was all a stepping stone to a fascinating future.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I have a chance to represent Team USA in 2028,” she said. “I’m not at the end but I feel like I’m closer to where I’m supposed to be now.”

For more on Maegan Barkley’s journey and to contribute, go to bit.ly/3ZIidXm

