Local Author and Animal Advocate Publishes Second Mystery Novel

Peachtree City, February 2026

Local author Sharon Marchisello announces the release of Trapped and Tested, the second book in her DeeLo Myer cat rescue mystery series, published by Level Best Books. The first novel, Trap, Neuter, Die, was released in November 2024.

The books feature 30-year-old divorcee DeeLo Myer, a new arrival in Pecan Point, a fictitious Georgia town. She gets sentenced to community service after a traffic infraction and is assigned to the Pecan Point Humane Society’s Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return program to help control the overpopulation of free-roaming felines.

In the course of her cat rescue work, DeeLo tends to discover dead humans and has become quite the amateur sleuth. In Trapped and Tested, the victim is the CEO of a laboratory that tests its products on animals.

Sharon is a long-time volunteer with the Fayette Humane Society, and she will be a Gold Sponsor at their Fore the Paws Charity Golf Tournament on May 15 at Flat Creek Club in Peachtree City. Signed books from her series will be available at the tournament for a $20 donation to Fayette Humane. For more information about the tournament, go to their website at https://fayettehumane.org/golf-tournament/

Both Trap, Neuter, Die and Trapped and Tested are available wherever books are sold and may also be checked out from the Peachtree City Library, which is on the Pines Library system.

Sharon has written three other mysteries, which were published by Sunbury Press: Going Home (2014), Secrets of the Galapagos (2019), and Murder at Leisure Dreams – Galapagos (2025). She self-published a nonfiction book about personal finance (Live Well, Grow Wealth – 2018) and has had a number of short stories published, some in anthologies.